Reading handed significant boost in hunt for 15 goal striker

Reading have received a timely boost in their transfer pursuits with Portuguese target Pedro Mendes being told that he can leave Sporting Lisbon this summer.

BerkshireLive broke the news on Tuesday afternoon leaving Mark Bowen and co. with a clearer path to landing the 20-year-old striker who they have been tracking since January.

He still has three years remaining on his deal with the Portuguese giants but it is likely that this intervention will make the marksman much more affordable – something the Royals are in dire need of.

Reading are set to be forced to sell a number of big earners this summer as the financial impacts of recent events begins to felt around the world of football, with the likes of Liam Moore, George Puscas and Yakou Meite all facing a potential exit.

Mendes made just six appearances in the Portuguese first-tier last season, but with the under-23’s he shone, netting 15 times in 21 appearances.

The verdict

This is the sort of new which Reading badly needed to hear as they were heading for a pretty disastrous transfer window as things stood.

They look set to be one of the hardest-hit sides in the second tier financially and with the EFL now monitoring team’s expenditures like hawks, they will need to tread carefully and free up space on the wage bill.

But Mendes looks like he has the potential to shine at the Madejski. 15 goals in 21 appearances is impressive at any level and with the right guidance he could really fly in the Championship.