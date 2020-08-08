Reading handed positive transfer update regarding 21-y/o

Reading target Pedro Mendes is looking to come to England, according to BBC Berkshire’s Jack Winstanley.

The 21-year-old Sporting Lisbon striker played just six games in the top Portuguese division last season, and is set to move away after finding chances few and far to come by.

Championship club Reading look set to capitalise on this, and do have a link with Sporting Lisbon after doing business with the Portuguese club over the transfer of Tiago Ilori.

The Royals do currently have an abundance of forward players who can lead the line, and they include George Puscas, Lucas Joao, Sam Baldock and Marc McNulty.

If Mendes is to come into the club, then a departure could perhaps be on the horizon with manager Mark Bowen very rarely playing a formation that contains two strikers in the front-line.

The Verdict

It would be a very interesting signing but again one that would be a risk for Reading and the club’s finances if they were to get it wrong.

The Royals don’t necessarily need a striker but if the price is right and someone becomes available then they may well look to dabble within that market, and Mendes could well be the player that they have been targeting.

Joao is clearly the first choice when he’s not injured and with multi-million pound signing Puscas still within the ranks Reading have to make sure they don’t unsettle the squad by having too many players in one position.