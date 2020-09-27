Reading handed major injury blow

Reading will be without key midfielder John Swift until around January, according to Berkshire Live.

The Royals star has suffered yet another hamstring injury and it is understood to be a fairly serious one that will see him out of action for up to four months.

Swift struggled a lot with a similar injury during the 2017-18 season, and it appears that the problem has reoccurred, leaving Reading with a big hole to fill in their midfield.

The former England youth international was excellent during the last campaign, as he managed to get on the scoresheet regularly as well as contribute some brilliant assists.

With the transfer window still open it is not yet known whether the Royals will look to bring in a replacement for the midfielder, although they do have players such as Yakou Meite who could come in and attempt to fill the void.

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Have Reading ever loaned out Tom McIntyre? Yes No

The Verdict

Swift has been a key player for the Royals over the last couple of seasons, although injuries like this have blighted his time at the club and he’ll be disappointed it has happened again.

He’ll be hoping he can recover and get back playing in a Reading team that is surprising quite a few at the moment having won their opening three games of the Championship season.

There are players who can replace him in the lineup, but it’s hard to replace someone of his calibre on the ball as that is very hard to find in a league such as the Championship.