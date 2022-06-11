Reading hand opportunity to midfielder after departure from Premier League club

Reading could swoop for Southampton Ethan Burnett after taking the midfielder on trial following his release by the Premier League club according to Hampshire Live.

Burnett was one of seven names on Southampton’s released list published by the Premier League which hasn’t stopped Burnett looking for a new club.

The youngster recently turned out as a trialist for the Royals at under 23s level in a 3-1 win against Fulham at the Select Car Leasing Stadium along with Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge and former Tottenham midfielder Michael Craig, two other trialists from Aston Villa and Tottenham.

With Reading under pressure in the close season to cut their budget, it could be a shrewd move for the Royals as they look to bolster their squad with quality players with a high sell on value should they develop, something they have neglected after years of high spending.

Burnett, who can also play as a centre-back, had been at Southampton since the age of nine, and amassed 17 appearances last season, with the majority coming in Premier League 2, while he also played once for Saints in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Verdict

The lack of first team experience would make you question whether Burnett would be able to make the transition to first team quickly.

Paul Ince will have just nine first team players come the start of pre-season and the club is under pressure to identify and recruit players before the start of the season and Burnett could be the start of that.

His versatility would help the side who will most likely be short in areas next season, while his availability on a free transfer is important from a financial perspective for Reading.