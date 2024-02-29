Highlights Reading's recent points deduction puts them closer to the League One relegation zone, adding to the fans' frustrations.

Carlton Palmer believes the club will avoid relegation if they don't face further points deductions this season.

Despite being hit with another penalty, Reading remains just outside the relegation zone and aims to secure vital points in upcoming matches to survive.

A miserable season got even worse for Reading in the past few days when they were given another points deduction by the EFL, this time for unpaid dues to HMRC.

The two-point deduction followed the four-point deduction they suffered earlier on in the season for failing to deposit wages into the account for the club's monthly wage bill.

The recent points deduction meant the club have now lost 18 points since Dai Yongge took the reins at the club in 2017.

It means that Rubén Sellés' side are now just three points from the League One relegation zone, and puts them in danger of relegation to the fourth-tier of English football.

League One table - 29/02/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 19th Charlton Athletic 35 -4 37 20th Reading 35 -6 36 21st Cheltenham Town 33 -17 33 22nd Port Vale 33 -20 32 23rd Fleetwood Town 35 -22 28 24th Carlisle United 34 -29 23

Without the two points deductions, the club would be ten points clear of relegation and would comfortably be a mid-table side, only adding to the frustrations of the club's supporters.

Carlton Palmer believes Reading will avoid relegation, providing there are no more points deductions

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer sympathises with Reading's current situation but has praised Sellés and believes the club will stay up.

He told Football League World, “Reading have suffered a further two points deduction after failing to pay their tax bill on time.

"That has put them just outside the drop zone on 36 points. The likes of Cheltenham and Port Vale, who are three and four points behind them respectively, have two games in hand on them.

“Port Vale have lost four games and drawn two out of their last six. Cheltenham have lost two, won three and drawn one, whereas Reading have won three games, lost two and drawn one, so it’s very similar to Cheltenham."

However, there's no certainty that the Royals won't suffer another points deduction between now and the end of the season. Palmer believes that as long as they don't face another deduction, they should survive the drop.

“It’s going to be interesting out of all the teams at the bottom," said Palmer.

"Reading have won 11 league games under Ruben Selles, so I think if they don’t face any further deductions this season, and they do still have one hanging over them from last season, I think Selles, who is doing a really good job, will keep them in League One.

“Terrible times at Reading and for their supporters, and hopefully they will get a buyer for the club soon."

The League One relegation battle

Despite another deduction, Reading are still four points outside the relegation zone and will be buoyed by their decent recent form.

They travel to Carlisle United on Saturday, who are currently bottom of the league. Three points at Brunton Park would go a long way to allaying any fears of relegation and would be the perfect way to hit back after a points deduction this week.

Dropping points in Cumbria on Saturday would be a huge blow to their survival hopes.

What will also be a concern for Reading is that Cheltenham are now just three points behind them, but with two games in hand.

The Robins have also been in good form recently and would have been licking their lips after hearing the news of Reading's points deduction.

It's set to go to the wire, and there's no doubt that Reading will need a few teams in the league to do them a favour if they're to avoid the drop, but as it stands, they're outside the bottom four and will take confidence from their recent results.

The last thing Reading need now is another points deduction, and everyone involved with the club will be crossing their fingers that it doesn't materalise.