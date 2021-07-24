Reading forward makes decision amid interest from European-based team

Reading forward George Puscas has reportedly turned down a loan offer from Turkish side Kasimpasa, according to Berkshire Live.

Puscas has been with the Berkshire-based side since 2019, having signed for the club after a spell with Italian giants Inter Milan.

But the Romanian international has found regular game time hard to come by with the Championship team in recent seasons, with Puscas often being behind Lucas Joao in the pecking order.

That was the case for much of the 2020/21 season, with the 25-year-old being restricted to 22 appearances for Veljko Paunovic’s men, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League, after finishing seventh in the second-tier standings.

Reading’s financial restrictions have been well-documented in recent seasons, and the club are still looking to cut costs where they can ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Paunovic has recently admitted that some players could still be heading for the exit door this summer, and Puscas could potentially be one of them it seems.

Reading are set to travel to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City in their opening match of the 2021/22 Championship season, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams.

The Verdict:

I’m slightly surprised he’s not keen on a move elsewhere on a temporary basis.

Puscas hasn’t hit the heights that were originally set for him when he arrived at Reading, but some might argue that he hasn’t had a fair chance in the starting XI for the Royals.

We’ve seen glimpses of his quality, but not on a consistent enough basis in recent seasons, which has seen Lucas Joao emerge as Reading’s first-choice striker moving forwards.

It’ll be interesting to see if other teams are to register their interest in signing Puscas on loan, and he should consider any interest carefully, as it seems unlikely he’ll be involved too much this term.