Reading forward linked with move to League One club

Reading forward Marc McNulty has been linked with a move to League One side Gillingham according to Berkshire Live’s Jonathan Low.

The Scotsman has struggled for game time with the Royals in recent seasons, which resulted in him having various loan spells away from the Madejski Stadium.

McNulty spent the first-half of the 2019/20 season on loan with League One team Sunderland, and made 21 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring five goals.

His spell with Sunderland came to an end though, and he later moved back up to Scotland, as he signed for Hibernian in the January transfer window on loan until the end of that season.

But it remains to be seen as to whether he has a long-term future with the club, having originally signed from Coventry City back in 2018.

Reading are now managed by Veljko Paunović, and he’ll be eager to take a closer look at McNulty before making a decision on his future with the Berkshire-based side.

McNulty has been named in the starting XI for Reading in their match against Colchester in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday.

Reading finished 14th in the Championship last season, and will be hoping they can get their season off to a winning start against the League Two side.

The Verdict:

Surely they’ll be keen to move him on.

McNulty isn’t likely to be anywhere near the Reading first-team squad this season, and if he can’t impress against Colchester on Saturday, then that’ll confirm it for me.

The likes of George Puscas, Lucas Joao and Sam Baldock are all stronger options to have in their squad at this moment in time, therefore you’d imagine that McNulty will be eager to find regular game time elsewhere in the future.

A potential departure would suit all parties involved as well, as Reading will be eager to clear out the ‘deadwood’ in their team ahead of the new Championship season.