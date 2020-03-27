Reading first-team star takes alternative approach to training from home in new clip

Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre has been continuing his training from home after the footballing season was suspended because of ongoing world events.

Players have been tasked with training from home in order to keep themselves fit for when the football season does return which, at the moment, is scheduled for the end of April.

Many clubs have given their players specialised equipment to ensure that they are in peak condition but McIntyre went slightly rogue on Thursday afternoon as he trained in his back garden.

Sharing a video clip on his Instagram Story, the young defender can be seen doing bench presses. Only he decided to do them with an actual garden bench.

It has been a breakthrough season for McIntrye in many ways with manager Mark Bowen putting plenty of faith in him when injuries to his back-line depleted his options on matchdays.

In total the 21-year-old has made nine first-team appearances this campaign including a run of four consecutive starts in the league earlier in the season.

An ankle injury suffered at the beginning of February curtailed his season somewhat but it is possible now, with the football season suspended, that he will be able to return to contention when the action does finally get back underway.

The verdict

It is good to see players keeping their fitness levels up but, perhaps more importantly, it is great to see them keeping their spirits high as well.

I am sure that will have been the main concern for many clubs heading into this period. They know that their players are professionals and will stick to their regimes.

The question mark will have been over how they cope mentally – but that doesn’t seem to be much of a problem for McIntyre.