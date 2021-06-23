Reading finalise important player agreement ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Reading defender Tom McIntyre has reportedly agreed a new deal with the the Berkshire-based side, according to Berkshire Live.

McIntyre has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Royals in recent seasons, and made 28 appearances for Reading under the management of Veljko Paunovic last term.

The defender was out of contract this summer, and the club’s supporters are likely to be delighted to see them reportedly agree a new contract for the youngster.

There were plenty of positives to take from the 2020/21 season for Reading, as they finished seventh in the Championship table, although some supporters will be slightly disappointed by the club’s poor run of form in the second half of the campaign, which saw them miss out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

McIntyre has established himself as a firm fans favourite at the Madejski Stadium over the years, and has been captured watching his team in action as a supporter in previous seasons, much to the delight of the other fans in attendance up and down the country.

Reading will be hoping they can keep hold of their key players heading into the new Championship season, and if they can do that, then you would imagine that they’ll have a serious chance of winning promotion back into the Premier League this term.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question Reading FC quiz about their first-team squad?

1 of 18 Which country does Tom McIntyre represent at international level? Scotland England Wales Northern Ireland

The Verdict:

This is excellent news for Reading.

McIntyre has really impressed me with the Royals in recent seasons, and he certainly deserved a new deal at the Madejski Stadium this summer.

I was slightly surprised that the club waited so long to tie him down to a new deal, as other clubs could have been interested in landing his signature ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

He’ll be hoping he can go from strength to strength under the management of Veljko Paunovic moving forwards.