Reading finalise free transfer swoop for 32-y/o

Reading have completed the signing of Andy Carroll, with the striker agreeing a deal at the Madejski Stadium until mid-January.

Welcome to Reading Football Club, Andy! 🤝 We are delighted to announce the signing of former-Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who signs on a short-term deal until mid-January.#WelcomeAndy | #Royals150 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 15, 2021

The former England international has been without a club since leaving Newcastle United in the summer, and he had been linked with a move to the Royals in the summer.

For whatever reason, that didn’t happen then, but the Berkshire outfit have now signed Carroll, with the move confirmed this evening.

Given his injury history, it’s perhaps no surprise to see Carroll has only agreed a short-term contract with Reading, as the club revealed that he has agreed a stay for the next two months.

Bringing in a striker has been a priority for Veljko Paunovic because his squad are very short on options up top following long-term injuries to Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.

Therefore, Carroll’s arrival will give the boss more strength in depth with George Puscas and Jahmari Clarke both featuring in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old is short of match fitness having last featured around six months ago, and he could be involved as Reading take on Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The verdict

This seems like a very low-risk move for Reading as Carroll is only signed up for the next two months, so if it doesn’t work out they haven’t lost much.

Yet, there is plenty of upside to this deal. If the target man can stay fit he could be an asset to Reading and they are clearly lacking depth up top, which Carroll will help with.

So, this seems like a smart deal and it’s now down to the player to show he warrants a longer stay by performing on the pitch.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.