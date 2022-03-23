Reading FC’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

After being hit with a six point deduction from the EFL, it’s been a tough season for Reading in the Championship.

The Royals are currently just outside the relegation zone, with Barnsley breathing down their necks.

It looks like a busy summer ahead for Reading as they look to deal with their off-field financial issues, and in doing so, they cannot afford to make any poor signings.

With that being said, we’ve taken a look at two Reading FC signings from the last five seasons that we think massively underwhelmed.

Sam Baldock

Sam Baldock signed for Reading in July 2018 and has to go down as an underwhelming signing for the Royals.

Having previously had spells at West Ham United and Bristol City, Baldock signed on a three-year deal from Brighton and Hove Albion at 29 years-old – what should have been his peak.

However, Baldock only went on to score 11 goals for the club in 74 appearances, with his final season with the club, 2020/21, resulting in zero league goals in 20 appearances.

Although Baldock had never been wildly prolific at his previous clubs, Reading will surely have hoped for more when they signed him.

Sone Aluko

Another underwhelming signing from the past five seasons for Reading has to be winger Sone Aluko.

Aluko had a fantastic season for Fulham in 2016/17, scoring eight goals and getting 12 assists for the Cottagers that campaign, but missed 2017/18 through injury before joining Reading that summer due to Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League.

The reported fee for Aluko was £7.5 million pounds and for this reason, given how things went for Aluko in Reading, his transfer has to go down as hugely underwhelming.

Aluko went on to make a total of 102 appearances for the club, but only managed five goals and eight assists in those matches – less than he had in that one impressive Fulham season in 2016/17.

The winger, whose Reading time included a loan spell in the Chinese Super League, left the club last summer when his contract came to an end.

Aluko now plays for Ipswich Town, where he has appeared 26 times for the Tractor Boys in League One this campaign.