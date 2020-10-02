Reading FC’s transfer plans become clearer

Veljko Paunovic has hinted that Reading could look to sign players on loan before the end of the transfer window.

It has been a relatively quiet transfer window for the Royals thus far, with the club making three new signings in total.

Ovie Ejaria and Josh Laurent have arrived on permanent deals from Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town respectively, whilst Lewis Gibson has arrived on loan from Everton.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Reading, Bristol City, Swansea or Cardiff City?

1 of 14 What team does Steffan Rhodri support? Reading Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

The club have recently missed out on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme, who has joined AFC Bournemouth despite training with Reading for the past couple of weeks.

Speaking to Get Reading, Paunovic has hinted that Reading could look to sign players on loan before the transfer window slams shut, but insisted that they won’t sign players for the sake of it.

He said: “If we can bring somebody in, great, but we’re not going to bring someone in for the sake of it.

“I’m not obsessed about it. I want to work with the group and if we can improve it with pieces from outside or from within inside that’s our approach.

“We’re not going to go to the market crazy and anxious about bringing players in. But if there is an opportunity we will do it, given our circumstances and possibilities.

“We have to stay with our feet on the ground, keep improving and add depth to the team if the circumstances allow.

“We had our list of five loans and we’ve realised one with Lewis Gibson and as we’re coming towards the end of the window we need to be very strategic.

“[After] Almost four games in and with the injuries, we need to see where we want to spend those loans and if we want to save some of them.”

Reading have made an electric start to the Championship season, and currently lead the way in their league standings after winning each of their first three league matches.

The Verdict

It has been a great start to Paunovic’s tenure of Reading, but you do feel that extra bodies are needed if the Royals are to maintain their good start to the season.

It’s obviously a blow to have missed out on Riquelme to a potential promotion rival, but they now need to look elsewhere and strengthen particularly out wide, I feel.

Paunovic is right, though. You can’t afford to sign players just for the sake of it, and their recruitment needs to be clever if they are to have a successful season.