Reading are having a tough time - both on and off the pitch.

The Royals are playing in their first season in the third tier of English football for over 20 years, with financial issues causing a slow decline.

But the Berkshire club are one of the oldest in the country, having been established in 1871.

They are a former Premier League side, and throughout the 2000s and 2010s were consistently a Championship team who would fight for promotion to the Premier League.

But were the managers during this time the most successful in the club’s history?

Here we take a look at Reading’s top nine managers of all time, based on the number of games they won.

9 Joe Smith

92 wins

Joe Smith was in charge of the ‘Biscuitmen’ as they were known then, from 1931 until 1935.

In all four seasons in charge, he would narrowly miss out on promotion to the third division, finishing second on two occasions, and third and fourth.

His home record was staggering, only losing three of 84 games at home in his tenure. This included a 55-game home unbeaten run, which lasted from April 1933 until 1935 after he left (Wiki).

8 Alan Pardew

104 wins

Alan Pardew’s first managerial job was at Reading, being in charge from 1999 until 2003, having previously been a caretaker boss.

Then in Division Two (now League One), they lost out on promotion in 2000-01, losing in the play-off final to Walsall.

Pardew succeeded in going up the next season, gaining promotion to Division One (now the Championship). His first season would end in play-off defeat, having finished fourth. Early into the 2003-04 season, he left for West Ham United.

7 Charlie Hurley

108 wins

In his only managerial job, Charlie Hurley would take charge of the Royals from 1972 until 1977.

He took the Royals to the third division, their first promotion in 50 years. He would also sign club legend Robin Friday.

He resigned in February 1977, becoming the first manager in Football League history to resign at halftime in a game (Wiki).

6 Ted Drake

114 wins

Ted Drake was manager of the club from 1947 until 1952. He led the club to second place in the third division, in 1949 and 1952.

He would then leave to manage Chelsea, where he would stay for nine years.

116 wins

Ian Branfoot was in charge of the club from 1984 until 1989 and is one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

During his time in charge, he led Reading to promotion to the third division in 1984, having taken over halfway through the season.

He then led them up to the second division in 1986, which included a record 13-game winning streak. They were relegated back to the third division in 1988, but they did with the Full Members’ Cup in the same season.

4 Steve Coppell

126 wins

Steve Coppell is arguably Reading’s most successful manager in the club’s history, managing the club from 2003 until 2009.

The former England international and Manchester United winger succeeded the aforementioned Pardew, and would take Reading to the top flight for the first time in the club’s history.

In doing so, his team would also break the record for the most points won in a single season in the top four tiers with 106 - a record that still stands to this day.

In his first season in the Premier League, he would guide Reading to an eighth-placed finish. They would then be relegated the season after, and after failing to achieve promotion back at the first time of asking, he would resign.

3 Maurice Evans

133 wins

Maurice Evans spent his entire playing career at Reading, going on to make over 400 league appearances across 12 years (Wiki).

He then managed the club from 1977 until 1984, amassing well over 100 victories, and would win the fourth division in the 1978/79 season (Wiki).

2 Roy Bentley

136 wins

Another former England international to have managed the Royals, Roy Bentley managed the club between 1963 and 1968.

He would go on to manage Swansea City afterward, before returning to Reading in 1977 as a club secretary (Wiki).

1 Henry Johnston

143 wins

Henry Johnston was a former England international and managed the club for seven years, from 1955 until 1962.

Johnston has managed more games than any other Reading manager in history (Wiki), managing 356 games, so it's no huge surprise to see him top of the wins list as well.