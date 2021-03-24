Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Newsnow Gallery

Reading FC’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Published

6 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Reading have had their fair share of signings over the years that haven’t lived up to the expectations originally set for them at the Madejski Stadium. 

Whilst some have flourished with Reading before going on to bigger and better things since leaving the club.

The Berkshire-based side are now a well-established team in the Championship, and are in contention to win promotion into the Premier League this term.

The Royals are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in the Championship after the international break.

We take a look through the top-ten most expensive Reading signings (via Transfermarkt), and see what they’re up to nowadays.

Find out which players kicks us off at number ten, on the next page….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Reading FC’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: