Reading FC’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Reading have had their fair share of signings over the years that haven’t lived up to the expectations originally set for them at the Madejski Stadium.

Whilst some have flourished with Reading before going on to bigger and better things since leaving the club.

The Berkshire-based side are now a well-established team in the Championship, and are in contention to win promotion into the Premier League this term.

The Royals are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in the Championship after the international break.

We take a look through the top-ten most expensive Reading signings (via Transfermarkt), and see what they’re up to nowadays.

Find out which players kicks us off at number ten, on the next page….