Reading FC’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Reading have a number of players who have contracts set to expire at the end of the current season.

A number of loan moves concluding also mean that a number of important players could depart the Madejski Stadium over the next 12 months.

Given the club’s current financial situation, plenty of attention will be on their next moves in the market and with their players’ contract renewals.

With the team performing above expectations so far this campaign, perhaps Paul Ince and the club’s hierarchy can convince some of the following players to re-sign with the club.

Here we take a closer look at some of the players who could leave Reading next summer as a free agent.

Two key players under Ince have been Junior Hoilett and Lucas Joao, who have featured 18 and 13 times in the Championship so far this season, respectively.

The pair have combined for four goals and are two of the team’s most talented players.

Losing them this summer would be a big blow, even at their ages of 32 and 29.

Joao has been with the Royals since 2019 and has bagged 38 league goals across four seasons, including an impressive 19 in the 2020-21 campaign alone.

Meanwhile, Hoilett has been with Reading for two seasons and has cemented himself as a regular starter in the team during that time.

Other attacking options such as Shane Long, Yakou Meite and Andy Carroll all also have expiring contracts at the end of the season.

Of those three, Long and Carroll only re-joined the club in the summer having played for Reading previously.

Long has proven a useful squad player, making 11 appearances in the league so far, including five starts.

Meite has been at the Madejski since 2018 and has been a consistent presence in the side ever since.

20 quiz questions about some of Reading FC’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is Reading’s biggest ever win on record? 8-2 9-2 10-2 11-2

Elsewhere, Nesta Guinness-Walker’s contract is also set to expire in June 2023.

The full-back has played nine times so far this season, having only arrived at the club on a one-year deal from AFC Wimbledon during the summer transfer window.

Amadou Mbengue, Dejan Tetek, Scott Dann and Liam Moore all also have expiring contracts.

The quarter have not featured as frequently in Ince’s side this season, with only Mbengue managing a league appearance from the opening 18 games of the campaign.

It remains to be seen what will be the outcome for these players, but a mass exodus will surely be something the club looks to avoid come June.