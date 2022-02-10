Reading FC’s owner and CEO outline short-term aim amid fan unrest

Reading owner Dai Yongge and CEO Dayong Pang have made it clear to supporters that their short-term aim is to secure their Championship survival before a reset in the summer, penning an open letter to the second-tier side’s fans this afternoon.

There has been unhappiness from many of the Berkshire outfit’s fans on social media in recent weeks, not just due to performances and results but also regarding off-the-field matters with a protest at the Select Car Leasing Stadium planned for this weekend as they take on Coventry City.

One criticism from fans has been based on the lack of communication between those in charge at the club and the fanbase – and action has now been taken with Mr Dai and Mr Dayong releasing this statement.

In this statement, they go on to address the mood of supporters at this moment in time, though they failed to mention under-fire manager Veljko Paunovic with many wanting the Serbian to resign from his role or those in power to take action.

Dai and Dayong have also pleaded with them to get behind the team on Saturday for the club’s 150th anniversary, perhaps a response to the demonstration that’s due to take place at the stadium two hours before kick-off.

There was little information in terms of a clear plan going forward – but one short-term goal was made clear and the duo are confident the team can achieve it.

“Right now, our only aim is to try to stay up. We have a squad of players which has the ability to earn the results we need and we have more than a third of the season to turn this around,” the statement extract read.

“One game at a time, a galvanised group of players with the support of our fans in the stands, have to put every ounce of energy into propelling this club forward.

“Then, in the summer, we can reset. Refocus and begin to build.”

The Verdict:

The problem the board have at the club is the fact they haven’t published a clear long-term plan of how they are going to turn the Royals around after a lot of turbulence in recent years, particularly now with relegation a real possibility.

They may want to rebuild and do things in a better way – but there seems to be a lot of ‘what’ and now how they are going to do things – something that has only increased nervousness.

The managerial situation is also a tough one – because it’s currently unclear as to whether they have the financial capability to sack Paunovic, a course of action that would improve the mood of many who are sceptical about his stewardship.

Overall, this open letter isn’t going to reassure fans and judging by some of the reaction on social media, it has only gone on to make things worse so it will be interesting to see if the club make another move before Saturday’s protest.

Survival has to be the main aim and that’s something pretty much everyone associated with the football club will agree with – but harmony on other issues is missing and this can only be bad news.