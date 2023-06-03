The 2022/23 campaign ended in real disappointment for Reading FC.

With the club already in the midst of a relegation battle, the EFL imposed a six-point deduction on the Royals, which ultimately, contributed towards their relegation.

The club will now play their football in League One next campaign.

There is potentially good news on the horizon, though.

As per a very recent report from Football Insider, the Royals are now closing in on the appointment of former Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Watford boss Chris Wilder.

If the club can secure Wilder, given his previous success of getting promotion from League One to the Championship, it could well prove to be an excellent appointment.

Which celebrities support Reading FC?

If the club were to win promotion next season, it would surely make Reading FC supporters delighted, including the five celebrity fans that supposedly support the club below.

Indeed, here are five of the most famous faces to support Reading FC.

Ricky Gervais

One famous face that is reportedly a Reading FC fan is Ricky Gervais.

The English comedian, actor, writer and director has produced several shows that are household names in the UK, with the likes of After Life, The Office, and others all down to Gervais.

Born in Reading, Gervais has referred to the Royals in several of his works, and a banner even previously appeared at the club's stadium with Gervais character David Brent pictured on it, as seen below.

Is Chris Tarrant a Reading FC fan?

Another celebrity said to be a supporter of Reading FC is Chris Tarrant.

Tarrant is a broadcaster, TV personality, and former Radio DJ, and was born in Reading.

Tarrant has previously gone on record about how much he enjoys going to watch the Royals play, even if he did admit that the team often put him through the wringer.

Bill Oddie

A rather strange one here, but a celebrity certainly keeping track of the club's fortunes in recent times is Bill Oddie.

Oddie has attended the club's stadium previously, and has a chant dedicated to him by the Reading FC faithful.

Oddie was also reportedly a guest of honour at the club's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal in 2015.

A number of celebrities attend or have previously attended Reading FC matches.

Irwin Sparkes

Another famous fan of the Royals is Irwin Sparkes.

Sparkes is the lead singer and guitarist for band 'The Hoosiers', whose debut album 'The Trick to Life' is 2x platinum in the United Kingdom.

Sparkes went on record with his support for the club back in 2008, when they were facing relegation from the Premier League.

Simon Gallup

Ending on a rock star, Simon Gallup is another famous Reading FC supporter.

Gallup plays bass in the band 'The Cure'.

During their headline set at Glastonbury back in 2019, Gallup could be seen with a Reading FC flag adorned behind him while he played.

BerkshireLive report that he also did the same thing during an Australasian tour back in 2007, too.