Reading FC’s chances of recruiting 46-cap international revealed amid Middlesbrough interest

Championship club Reading are unlikely to seal a fresh transfer agreement for Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman this summer as things stand, according to an update from Berkshire Live.

The Ghanaian secured a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium last August with the left-sided player acknowledging that it was unlikely he was going to be able to break into Thomas Tuchel’s first team.

Unfortunately for Rahman, he may not get more opportunities at Stamford Bridge either with Ben Chilwell returning to training and Ian Maatsen impressing at Coventry City, with the latter potentially overtaking him in the pecking order following his performances at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Royals and second-tier rivals Middlesbrough were named by Ghana Soccer Net as two potential destinations for the 28-year-old this summer, though he is also thought to have been the subject of interest from abroad with Greek outfit PAOK and former loan club Augsburg also named in this report.

Rahman impressed at the latter before his big-money move to Chelsea back in 2015, but has failed to kick on and establish himself as an important first-teamer in the English capital since.

The Royals, however, won’t be able to offer him a permanent exit from his current side unless he’s made available on a free transfer and is willing to accept a very modest salary compared to what he currently earns due to the EFL business plan they are currently required to abide by.

The Verdict:

Augsburg could be a great move for Rahman considering the success he enjoyed there because that could allow him to revive his career at an important time for the Ghanaian.

At 28, he is arguably at his peak now and this is why he needs to find somewhere to settle down for the long term, something that could enable him to flourish after spending multiple spells out on loan.

Heading back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium with Paul Ince’s side may be a good idea, with Rahman likely to get plenty of playing time considering the lack of options they currently have in this area, but a permanent move does seem unlikely.

Boro, on the other hand, have released Neil Taylor so that could enable the Chelsea man to force his way into the starting lineup, though he may face competition from Marc Bola and/or new additions.

Regular first-team football can’t be guaranteed at the Riverside and with this, he could potentially benefit from a move abroad.

Having already become accustomed to life in England though and with a real chance of playing in the top flight more in the future if he arrives on Teesside, linking up with Chris Wilder may not be the worst decision, especially as he’ll have the license to push forward more as a wing-back.