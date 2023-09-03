Highlights Reading FC have been relegated to League One after previously competing in the Premier League and the Championship.

Rubén Sellés, the new manager, faces the challenge of turning the club's fortunes around and leading them back to the Championship.

Reading FC are now in League One after relegation last season from the Championship.

Just over ten years ago, Reading were competing at the pinnacle of English football, the Premier League. Now they’re facing up to life in the third tier.

Their fans have accepted they’re some way off the team that had super sub, Adam Le Fondre, causing mayhem against backlines up and down the country.

But all's not lost for Reading. Many teams have used their time in League One to regroup and build momentum. Although given their off-field issues, fans will be more concerned with their immediate future.

The man tasked with rebuilding the team on the field is Rubén Sellés. The Spaniard joined Reading after leaving his role as Southampton caretaker manager.

Sellés has a big task on his hands to turn the fortunes of the club around. He’ll be hoping to lead the team straight back to the Championship and rebuild the club.

With Sellés new to the club, we’ve looked at the managers he’ll have to better to be seen as one of their best managers.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Harry Johnston, 40.17%

Starting the list of Reading’s most successful managers based on win percentage is Harry Johnston. Having managed Reading between 1955 and 1963, Johnston had a win percentage of 40.17%. This is impressive given he managed 356 games, the most of any on this list.

Johnston became the manager of Reading on the back of a hugely successful playing career at Blackpool. His seven seasons at Reading turned out to be his only full-time venture into management.

9 Jaap Stam, 40.82%

Ninth on the list of Reading’s most successful managers based on win percentage is legendary defender, Jaap Stam. Stam was Reading manager for just under two years and enjoyed a mixed spell as manager.

Stam’s first year was a success, with Reading finishing in the Championship play-offs. However, his side failed to build on this. Stam left Reading near the end of his second season, with the side 20th.

Stam left the club after winning 40 of his 98 games, a win percentage of 40.82%. He went on to manage PEC Zwolle, Feyenoord, and FC Cincinnati.

8 Roy Bentley, 42.24%

The second-longest serving manager on the list, Roy Bentley, managed Reading for 322 games. Of those 322 games, Bentley won 136 games, which is a win percentage of 42.24%.

After leaving Reading, Bentley went on to manage Swansea City. He later returned to Reading as club secretary.

7 Brian McDermott, 43.4%

Brian McDermott joined Reading as Chief Scout. He went on to oversee a number of roles before becoming manager in 2009. As manager, McDermott won 70 of his 152 games in charge, a win percentage of 46.05%.

McDermott led Reading back to the Premier League in 2012. He was sacked by Reading as they struggled in their return to the Premier League.

McDermott went on to join Leeds United, but would return to Reading in 2015. This spell only lasted six months as he was sacked once again.

6 Steve Coppell, 44.68%

Another long-standing manager on the list, Steve Coppell, was the manager of Reading for over five-and-a-half years. With a win percentage of 44.68%, Coppell ranks seventh on the list,

Coppell enjoyed successful years with Reading. Under him, Reading reached the top flight for the first time in their 135-year history. They did this by winning the title and setting the record for number of points, 106.

Their first Premier League season saw them miss out on Europe by one point. Unfortunately, in their second season, Reading were relegated.

Coppell stayed in charge as they returned to the Championship. He said the fans were the main reason he stayed. He resigned after losing in the play-off semi-final that season.

5 Alan Pardew, 48.15%

Fifth on the list of Reading’s most successful managers based on win percentage is Alan Pardew. A well respected manager now, but at the time of his appointment, this was his first experience of management.

Pardew managed 216 games, winning 104 of those games. His win percentage at Reading was an impressive 48.15%.

Pardew managed to turn Reading from a team fearing relegation to a team battling for promotion. This has been put down to his decision to change the regime to increase fitness in the squad.

As manager, Pardew got Reading promoted from Division Two. He wasn’t able to achieve promotion from Division One.

He left Reading for Wolves in 2003. Since then, he has become an iconic manager in English football, and even ventured to Europe.

4 Billy Butler, 48.5%

Billy Butler managed Reading between 1935 and 1939. Butler managed Reading 167 times, winning 81 of those games. His win percentage at Reading was 48.5%.

Butler managed Reading in Division Three (South). During his time as manager, they never finished below sixth.

3 Ted Drake, 48.72%

Manager for five years, Ted Drake has a win percentage of 48.72%. Drake managed 234 games and won 114 of those.

Before becoming a manager, Drake played for Arsenal and Southampton. While at Arsenal, he scored an astonishing 124 goals in 167 games.

2 Joe Smith, 50%

Joe Smith became full-time manager of Reading in 1931 and would stay at the club for just over four years. In those four years, Smith won 92 of his 184 games, a win percentage of 50%.

Under Smith, Reading came close to promotion every season. In the Third Division South, Smith guided Reading to two second place finishes, as well as finishing fourth and third once.

Smith made Elm Park, their home ground at the time, a real fortress. In his four years at the club, they only lost three out of 84 home games.

1 Harold Bray, 52.63%

Topping the list of Reading’s most successful managers based on win percentage is Harold Bray. Bray has a win percentage of 52.36% from his 38 games in charge of the club.