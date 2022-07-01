Reading FC’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Reading can put together a very menacing five-a-side team from their current squad, even though it is one of the smallest in the Championship at the moment.

Dean Bouzanis showcased his ability with the ball at his feet at Sutton United last season, and would certainly back his ability as a ball playing goalkeeper in a smaller sided game.

Yakou Meite is first reserve in this team, with the Frenchman missing out due to the balance of the side and some reservations about his work ethic when tracking back, with turnovers of possession happening more frequently with the smaller dimensions.

Here, we have put together the Royals’ best five-a-side team from the current squad, do you agree?

Some positional changes from 11-a-side may stand out in this team.

Tom McIntyre is in a midfield two, firstly due to a lack of alternatives, but secondly due to the relentless energy that he would bring to the side, also carrying the majority of the defensive responsibilities in partnersing Lucas Joao.

Joao drops back to a deeper position so that he is receiving the ball with more space to dribble at the opposition’s defence and work a shooting angle, while Ovie Ejaria leads the line to maximise the opportunities he gets to take on a player one versus one.

The tight spaces that a five-a-side pitch creates suit Ejaria down to the ground and his dribbling skills would make him one of the most dangerous five-a-side players in the Championship.

Andy Yiadom holds it all together at the back for his one versus one defending ability, and offers more in possession than the rest of the club’s defensive options.