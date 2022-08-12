Reading FC’s asking price for 26-year-old revealed

Reading player George Puscas could be sold on this summer and Romanian news reports (via Berkshire Live) believe that the Royals would do business for the player if a fee of £2.1m was tabled for the winger.

Playing for Reading for the last three seasons, he was sent out on loan during the 2021/22 campaign to Pisa in Italy. Whilst there, he played a total of 18 league games but fired in eight goals with one assist.

It meant the player had an average of 0.67 goals or assists per 90 – a very solid record and now there are clubs queuing up to try and sign the winger this summer.

Now, the Royals are prepared to sell him on – but only if the right fee comes in for the player. That fee is believed to be around £2.1m. However, the amount that Reading want for Puscas is clearly not warding off any other clubs, with Bari, Parma and Copenhagen amongst the teams wanting to try and seal a deal for the player.

With Reading, the winger managed a total of 84 league games and 17 goals. He produced some moments of magic for the club but now boss Paul Ince is seemingly ready to cash in on the player rather than keep him at the Madejski Stadium.

If a club can stump up the cash then, it seems as though Reading are prepared to listen to transfer offers for Puscas. If they get a seven-figure bid, the club would be delighted and would appreciate the cash going into the team.

The Verdict

George Puscas played some very good football for Reading at times but with the club strapped for cash and the winger having spent last season on loan anyway, getting a seven-figure bid for him would be good business by the Royals.

If the player isn’t in their plans and they need the money, then why not sell a winger that won’t feature in their first-team, especially if the club can get a hefty fee for him? It means they’ll have money to spend on their own squad on players Paul Ince wants.

However, whether a club can afford to bid that much for Puscas is another matter. There are plenty of sides that seemingly want to sign the forward this transfer window but will there be many amongst them who can afford an outlay of £2.1m?

If not, the forward might have to stay at Reading or be loaned out again – but the Royals have said they would prefer a permanent deal for the player this transfer window.