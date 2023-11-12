Highlights Leroy Lita, Kevin Doyle, and Shane Long were successful signings for Reading, playing a part in their promotion to the Premier League.

Some of Reading's recent signings, including Ben Elliott, show promise for the future.

However, the club has also had disappointing signings, such as George Puscas and Sone Aluko, who fell short of expectations.

Reading's recruitment has been crucial to their success over the years.

Before the 2005/06 campaign, they broke their transfer record to secure the signing of Leroy Lita but also brought in the likes of Kevin Doyle and Shane Long for nominal fees.

All three turned out to be great successes in Berkshire, with all three playing a part in the Royals' promotion to the Premier League.

Some of their signings from the most recent summer also look promising, including Ben Elliott.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

But some other players that the club have brought in over the years have fallen well short of expectations - and we list eight ex-Royals who fit into this category below.

George Puscas

Romania international Puscas was brought in during the summer of 2019 for a club-record fee in the region of £8m.

He did score 12 goals in 38 appearances during his first campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - but for much of his stay at the club - he was pretty poor.

Failing to fulfil his potential and play up front on his own effectively, he eventually moved to Genoa permanently during the summer window and the Berkshire side will just be glad that they have been able to secure a fee for him.

His contract was set to expire in 2024 - and losing him for free would have been a disaster considering the amount they spent on him.

Sone Aluko

Considering he had been successful at Fulham during the previous season and had an excellent CV even before his switch to the SCL Stadium, Aluko was a massive disappointment.

He joined during Dai Yongge's first transfer window, which was a very busy one for the club.

Aluko was the most expensive signing of that summer, coming in for a reported £7m.

He was supposed to be someone who could take the Royals back to the Premier League - but he failed to do so - with Mo Barrow impressing more.

Emerse Fae

Fae was another record-breaking signing, arriving in 2007 for £2.5m.

Establishing himself as an asset at French top-tier side Nantes, he looked set to be an exciting arrival, and needed to step up with Steve Sidwell moving to Chelsea during the same summer.

Unfortunately, he was unable to do this and made just 11 competitive appearances during his time in Berkshire.

His lack of professionalism didn't impress supporters either.

Marc McNulty

After scoring 28 goals in all competitions for Coventry City during the 2017/18 season, he arrived at the SCL Stadium in the summer of 2018.

And with this goalscoring record in mind, he was backed to be a hit for the Royals.

Unfortunately for him, he only scored once in 17 games for them and didn't have nice things to say about the club whilst he was out on loan at Dundee United.

David Meyler

Considering the experience Meyler had, he could have been a real asset for the Royals, arriving in 2018.

But his time there didn't go well, making just five appearances for the club and even heading out on loan to Coventry before ending his stay at the SCL Stadium early, leaving in July 2019 and never playing again.

Daniel Carrico

On paper, Carrico looked like an excellent addition from Sporting Lisbon during the 2012/13 campaign, and could have kept the Royals up with the quality he had.

But he failed to kick on in England, making just a handful of appearances before moving to Sevilla and enjoying great success there.

Greg Halford

The Royals paid more than £2.25m to bring Halford in and although that doesn't seem like much considering they were a top-flight team at the time, it was a considerable amount back in 2007.

His time in Berkshire didn't last long though, making just three appearances before moving to Sunderland, just a matter of months after signing for the Royals.

Royston Drenthe

Previously at Real Madrid and Everton, fans had high expectations of Drenthe when he was brought in during the summer of 2013.

Apart from a couple of impressive goals, he didn't exactly do much for the Royals and was seemingly on a high wage.