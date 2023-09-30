It has been a challenging period for those associated with Reading FC of late.

The Royals suffered relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of last season, in part due to a points deduction imposed against the club, for breaching the Football League's Profit and Sustainability rules.

Those financial issues have continued to hamper the club into the current campaign under owner Dai Yongge - with whom fans are growing ever more unhappy - and where they have again picked up points deductions, as well as being placed under numerous transfer embargos, limiting their ability to sign players.

However, that has not always been the case for Reading, who have previously spent some significant fees for the signings of certain individuals.

But just how did some of those standout signings end up working out for the Royals?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at Reading's seven most expensive signings, according to Transfermarkt, and ranked them from worst to best.

So why not take a look, and see if you agree with those selections?!

7 Greg Halford

Halford became Reading's then-record signing when he joined the club from Colchester United in January 2007, for an apparent €4.5million on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

However, with Reading playing in the Premier League at the time, the defender struggled to establish himself at the Royals, after making the step up from the Championship.

He made just three appearances for the club before he was sold to Sunderland just a few months after his arrival in the summer of 2007, meaning this is one move, that simply did not work out.

6 George Puscas

Puscas is Reading's joint record signing, with the Royals thought to have paid €7.5million to sign the striker from Inter.

That should have made this a highly exciting signing, but the Romanian struggled to ever really get going for the club, scoring just 17 goals in 84 league appearances for Reading.

You feel that return is probably not enough for a striker with his price tag and potential, and after two loan moves back to Italy, he was sold permanently to Serie A side Genoa this summer for a reported €1.8million, a significant loss on their investment for Reading.

5 Sam Baldock

Baldock joined Reading back in the summer of 2018, signing from Brighton for a fee thought to be worth around €3.9million.

That came after a season in which the striker had struggled to make an impact in the Seagulls' first-ever Premier League campaign, and things didn't quite work out for him at Reading either.

Baldock was never a regular in the Royals side, and somewhat struggled for goals, scoring just 11 times in 74 appearances over a three-year spell with the club before he was allowed to leave on a free transfer when his contract expired in the summer of 2021.

4 Tiago Ilori

Ilori joined Reading from Liverpool in the 2017 January transfer window, with the Royals paying a reported €4.3million.

The centre-back then spent the next two years with the Royals, where he would go on to make 64 appearances in total for the club.

January 2019 then saw Ilori depart the Royals to join Sporting CP, with the Portuguese giants paying an undisclosed fee for his services, which ensured Reading did at least get a return on their investment here.

3 Ovie Ejaria

Ejaria is another who joined Reading from Liverpool, initially arriving on loan for the 2019/20 season, a deal that was made permanent at the end of that campaign for a reported €3.9million.

The midfielder has since shown flashes of potential - although perhaps not as regularly as many would like - during his time with the Royals, which has unfortunately also been hampered by injury.

In total, the 25-year-old has made 111 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists. Ejaria is still with Reading now, although he is entering the final year of his contract with the club.

2 Sone Aluko

Reading are said to have paid around €7.5million to sign Aluko from Fulham in the summer of 2017.

Initially, the winger enjoyed a relatively productive debut campaign with the Royals, but would then find opportunities harder to come by in latter years, even leading to spell on loan in China with Beijing Renhe in 2019.

Even so, Aluko ultimately still managed to make just over 100 appearances for the Royals, before departing when his contract with the club expired at the end of the 2020/21 season.

1 Lucas Joao

Joao arrived at Reading in the summer of 2019, signing from Sheffield Wednesday for a fee thought to be in the region of €5.4million.

The striker was a reliable goalscorer throughout much of his time with the Royals, not least in the 2020/21 season when he scored 19 goals in 39 Championship games as the club missed out on a play-off place by a single point.

In total, Joao found the net 45 times in 119 outings for Reading, before departing the club on a free transfer at the end of last season, since when he has headed to China to join top-flight side Shanghai Port.