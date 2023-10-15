Highlights Kevin Doyle: In his time at Reading, Doyle scored 56 goals in 163 appearances and played a big role in the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Phil Parkinson: Parkinson made over 350 league appearances for Reading, won promotion twice, and was named Player of the Season twice in a row.

Graeme Murty: As a right-back, Murty made over 300 appearances for Reading and captained the team to their first ever promotion to the Premier League. #ReadingFC

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Reading FC at one time or another.

Many of those will have had some degree of success while playing for the Royals, with several individuals writing themselves into club folklore for their efforts during their time with the club.

Today, we are focusing on some of those very best to have ever stepped out onto the pitch to play for Reading.

Here, we've taken a look at seven of the biggest Reading FC legends, to have ever pulled on the club's famous blue and white hoops.

So why not take a look through our selections here, to relive some of the Royals' very best ever players.

7 Kevin Doyle

Reading reportedly paid just £78,000 to Cork City for the signing of Doyle in the summer of 2005, in what turned out to be a big bargain.

In his debut campaign for the Royals, the striker's goals were key in firing the club to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history, and he remained a reliable source of goals throughout his time at the club, eventually scoring 56 goals in 163 Reading appearances.

Doyle was then sold to Wolves for a reported £6.5million in the summer of 2009, giving the Royals a remarkable return on their investment both on and off the pitch.

6 Phil Parkinson

Parkinson joined Reading from Bury in 1992, and remained with the Royals for 11 years, eventually leaving the club in 2003.

During his spell with Reading, the midfielder made over 350 league appearances for the club, and twice helped the club win promotion from the third-tier, the second time as captain.

He also won the club's Player of the Season award two years in a row during the late nineties, firmly securing his status as one of the club's most legenday figures.

5 Graeme Murty

Murty joined Reading in 1998 for what was then a club-record fee, and remained with the Royals for the next 11 years.

The right-back went on to become a key figure for the club, making well over 300 appearances in the blue and whites hoops, with some arguing that he is the club's greatest ever performer in his position.

His standout moment perhaps came when he captained Reading to the Championship record points total of 106 in the 2005/06, as the Royals secured their first ever promotion to the Premier League.

4 Trevor Senior

Senior had two spells with Reading, the first of which was between 1983 and 1987, where he helped the Royals climb from the fourth to the second-tier of English football.

The striker then returned to the Royals in 1988, were he stayed until 1992, when the club were again playing in the third-tier of English football.

Across those two spells with the club, Senior scored 191 goals in all competitions for the Royals, more than any other Reading player in history.

3 Steve Death

Death immediately went into Reading's starting lineup when he joined the club from West Ham in 1969, and the goalkeeper would stay there for much of the next 13 years.

One of the club's longest serving players ever, Death defied his diminutive height to become one of the club's finest ever goalkeepers, with his remarkable agility ensuring he was still an excellent shot-stopper.

Throughout his time at the club, Death won Reading's Player of the Year award on four occasions, and made over 450 league appearances for the club in total.

2 Martin Hicks

Hicks joined Reading from Charlton in 1978 with very little senior experience, but quickly became a key member of the Royals' backline.

Along with the aforementioned Death, Hicks was part of the Reading defence that set a then-record of 1,074 minutes without conceding a goal in 1979.

Remaining with the club until 1991, Hicks made a total of 603 appearances in all competitions for the Royals, more than any other Reading player in history.

1 Robin Friday

Friday may have only spent just under three years with Reading between January 1974 and December 1976, but he made a huge impression during his time at the club.

The striker was arguably one of the most technically gifted to ever represent the Royals, while also scoring 53 goals in 135 appearances for the club, helping them win promotion from the fourth-tier in the 1975/76 season.

Voted Reading's Player of the Milennium in 1999, Friday regularly tops such polls of Royals supporters, meaning he is the clear and obvious choice to take first place in this list of the club's biggest legends as well.