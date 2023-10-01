Highlights Reading has had 14 different permanent managers in the 21st century, making the job a difficult one.

Tommy Burns, Paul Ince & Michael Gilkes, Ray Henderson, Brendan Rodgers, Jose Gomes, and Paul Clement were the worst managers in Reading's history.

These managers had low win percentages and struggled to turn the team's fortunes around, ultimately leading to their departures from the club.

In the 21st century alone, Reading have had 14 different permanent managers at their club, with the job becoming somewhat of a poisoned chalice in recent years.

Ruben Selles is the latest individual to give the job a go in somewhat difficult circumstances, and it remains to be seen as to whether the Spaniard is going to be a success or a failure - but what of those Reading bosses that proved to be busts?

Based on head coaches that have been in charge for at least 10 matches, let's take a look at the SIX worst managers in the Royals' existence.

6 Tommy Burns - 29.41%

With Reading struggling in the second tier of English football in March 1998, Terry Bullivant was sacked as manager by John Madejski, and after a week with Alan Pardew in caretaker charge, former Celtic boss Burns was appointed.

Burns could not turn around the Royals' fortunes in the final month and a half of the season, in-fact they got even worse as they lost six of the last seven matches under the Scotsman, but he was allowed to take them into the 1998-99 Division Two season.

They finished in mid-table that year in the third tier under Burns, and after just one month of the 1999-2000 campaign, but with four league defeats in the opening six matches of that season, he was given his marching orders having won just 20 matches in 68 games managed.

5 Paul Ince & Michael Gilkes - 28.57%

Before he became the permanent Reading manager in May 2022, Ince took caretaker charge of the club in February of that year alongside first-team coach Gilkes after the departure of Veljko Paunovic.

Ince, whose son Tom was playing for the club at the time, arrived to try and keep the club in the Championship despite having not been involved in management for the best part of eight years, but he just about managed to secure the club's status along with Gilkes.

They only survived by four points though as the pair won just the four times in 14 matches managed - it still saw Ince land the job on a full-time basis when 2021-22 was over.

4 Ray Henderson - 26.67%

After a long six years in charge at Reading, Roy Bentley was dismissed as manager in 1969 and replaced by Henderson on a temporary basis as caretaker.

Henderson got a decent amount of time for an interim boss as he managed 15 matches between February and April, but he won just four of them before the job was given to Jack Mansell.

3 Brendan Rodgers - 26.09%

Steve Coppell was in charge at the Madejski Stadium for nearly six years, but in 2009 he resigned after a two-legged Championship play-off semi-final defeat against Burnley.

Chairman Madejski went in a new direction, appointing former reserve team player Rodgers as the new manager at the age of just 36, taking him from Watford for a figure that could have risen to £1 million.

Rodgers proved not to be worth the outlay though as in his six months at the club he won just six matches out of a total of 23 managed, and by the time he was sacked in December 2009, the Royals were battling relegation.

Brian McDermott came in and turned their fortunes around but it just didn't work out for Rodgers, although he soon had success with Swansea City.

2 Jose Gomes - 23.68%

Another manager who didn't last very long in Berkshire was Gomes, who was just the club's second non-British or Irish manager after Jaap Stam when he arrived in December 2018.

Reading were 21st when Gomes arrived and they ended up finishing one spot above that by the end of the 2018-19 season, with plenty of draws helping to secure their status.

2019-20 started dismally though for Gomes, whose side lost seven of their opening 11 Championship matches and that led to his departure, winning just nine times out of 38 games managed.

1 Paul Clement - 23.33%

The least successful manager of all-time at the Royals is Clement, who arrived in 2018 having been a successful assistant coach at the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid but not so prolific as a manager with Derby County and Swansea.

Reading were just above the drop zone when he was appointed in March and two wins were enough to keep the club in the Championship, but in 2018-19 he left them in 21st position after just four league wins up to that point in 20 matches.

Finishing with an overall record of just seven wins in all competitions from 30 matches, Clement ranks as the worst manager in the club's history.