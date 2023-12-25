Highlights Reading FC sits near the bottom of the league table, indicating their ongoing struggles in League One.

The club's financial issues and poor ownership have hindered their ability to improve the squad.

Despite their challenges, the hope is that Reading FC can make some signings in January to boost their chances for next season.

Reading FC fans will be hoping the second half of the League One campaign is much better than the first.

The Royals had been struggling at the foot of the Championship for a couple of seasons, and their luck ran out last season, meaning they found themselves as a League One team this time around.

But due to their ongoing financial issues and poor ownership, Reading are not doing much better in the third tier.

They find themselves sitting near the bottom of the table, with a lot of work to do if they are going to remain there for next season.

The Royals will be hopeful they can do some business in January, as their squad is in need of improving, as the summer didn’t offer much for the club given their current situation.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

As we wait to see how the second half of the campaign goes for the club, here we have looked at five famous celebrities who are supporters of Reading FC…

Ricky Gervais

Gervais is arguably Reading FC’s most famous supporter and has been for a long time now.

The 62-year-old is best known for his comedy work, but he is also known as an actor, director, and writer, producing shows like The Office and After Life.

Gervais was born in Reading and has referred to the club during his time at work over the years.

Simon Gallup

Simon Gallup is best known for being a rock star, as he’s in the band called The Cure.

But Gallup also likes his football and is a big Reading FC supporter, and during his band's headline performance at Glastonbury back in 2019, Gallup was seen with a Reading FC flag behind him while he played.

Bill Oddie

One famous celebrity that may take Reading FC supporters by surprise is Bill Oddie being a fan of their football club.

Despite being born in Rochdale, Lancashire, the 82-year-old is said to be a fan of Reading FC and has been seen attending games before.

The actor and comedian has even got a chant dedicated to him by the Reading FC supporters. Oddie was a special guest for Reading’s FA Cup semi-final game against Arsenal at Wembley back in 2015.

Chris Tarrant

Another famous celebrity who supports Reading FC and is known for his television work is broadcaster Chris Tarrant.

Tarrant was born in Reading and has grown up a Royals fan, admitting in the past how much he enjoys watching the club.

Tarrant is best known for being a TV presenter on Who Wants to be a Millionaire, while in recent times he has had his own programmes on different channels and Tarrant is also a former Radio DJ.

Related "I was mystified" - Paul Ince makes honest Reading FC claim Paul Ince has opened up on his time as Reading manager and struggles to understand why he was sacked last term for someone far less experienced.

Irwin Sparkes

The final celebrity in this list who is known to be a supporter of Reading FC is Irwin Sparkes.

Sparkes is the lead singer and guitarist for the band The Hoosiers, who released the song ‘Worried about Ray’.

During 2008 when the club was facing relegation from the Premier League, Sparkes stated his support for the club on record.