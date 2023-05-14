Reading's overspending has proved to be key to their downfall in recent years, with several big signings failing to deliver.

And in general, their recruitment hasn't paid off, although Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen did well within the limited budget he had last summer.

With the Royals relegated and several players currently on course to leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the summer, the Berkshire outfit now have the chance to rebuild this summer with a new manager.

It could be an exciting period for the relegated side - but their next managerial appointment and their additions during the summer will determine how successful they will be.

The one good thing about their decline is the fact they can learn from previous mistakes - and by taking a look back at things they did wrong - that could help them to thrive in the future.

Reading FC's 5 most expensive signings

Speaking of the past, we take a look at their five most expensive signings, some of whom failed to live up to expectations.

5. Tiago Ilori (£3.75m)

Ilori did very well during the early stages of his career in Berkshire, joining in January 2017 and doing well during the second half of the 2016/17 campaign, even managing to guide the Royals to a play-off final.

Unfortunately, he wasn't the most consistent figure and probably didn't fulfil his potential at the SCL Stadium.

Returning to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon, he hasn't exactly been a first-team regular there, heading out on loan spells to Lorient, Boavista and Pacos de Ferreira. His contract in the Portuguese capital expires this summer.

4. Sam Baldock (Up to £5m)

Baldock was a very promising player for Brighton and Hove Albion before his move to the Royals, but he just didn't manage to fit in well.

Signed by Paul Clement, both him and Marc McNulty failed to make their mark, though Baldock did make a better impression than the Scotsman was able to.

In terms of where he's at now, he's currently plying his trade for the Royals' rivals Oxford United, having signed a two-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.

Making just four appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, he will be hoping for better things next term. The one positive for him is the fact his team managed to stay in League One.

3. Lucas Joao (£5m)

The Angola international has endured a mixed time in Berkshire but enjoyed the most success at the club out of anyone on this list.

He has been a reasonably prolific forward when available but injury problems have affected his time at the club.

The 29-year-old was available for a decent chunk of the 2020/21 campaign and scored 19 league goals.

He's definitely been the Royals' best striker in recent years - but looks destined to leave for free this summer following the club's relegation.

2. Sone Aluko (£7m)

Signed during the latter stages of the summer 2017 window, the ex-Fulham man looked to be the man to fire the Royals to promotion.

But he was unable to maintain the performance levels he showed at Craven Cottage, proving to be a big disappointment on the right-hand side and even being loaned out to China before he was released in 2021.

Although he did show some promise during his final season in Berkshire, he didn't do anywhere near enough to earn himself a new deal.

Currently at Ipswich Town, it would be difficult to see him earning a new contract considering he has made just 14 league appearances for the Tractor Boys this season.

1. George Puscas (£7.5m)

The Romania international didn't exactly endure a terrible first season at the SCL Stadium, recording 12 goals in 38 league appearances.

However, he simply can't play up front on his own and with the forward going out on loan twice, he now looks set to move to Genoa on a permanent basis following their promotion to Serie A.

At least the Royals have managed to get a fee for him - but he was a bad signing and perhaps the worst of Mr Dai's tenure despite the arrival of Aluko two years earlier.