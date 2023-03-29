Reading currently sit 18th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation places as things stand and will be hoping for a smooth enough last few weeks of the season.

The Royals still have some tough fixtures coming up before the end of play, with games against Burnley, Luton Town and Coventry City all to come in the busy month of April for the Berkshire outfit.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the season plays out for the Royals, here we take a look at six famous Reading fans, who will all be hoping for a drama-free end to the 2022/23 Championship campaign...

Ricky Gervais

Co-creating and co-writing big shows such as The Office, Extras and An Idiot Abroad, Ricky Gervais also wrote and starred in another big hit in more recent years, After Life.

Comedian, actor, writer, and director Ricky Gervais is one of, if not the most famous name on this list, with the Reading-born entertainer seen at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on a couple of occasions, whilst it has also been brought up during a few interviews.

Gervais has often referred to supporting the Royals in different films and series that he has been involved in.

Chris Tarrant

Another famous face who is most certainly a Reading fan is former 'Who wants to be a Millionaire' presenter Chris Tarrant, who has been a supporter for all his life.

Spotted at The Select Car Leasing Stadium on several occasions, he will be eager for his side to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Residing in a village in Berkshire, he certainly has the access to The Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Damian Green

Politican Damian Green, who has served as MP for Ashford since 1997 is an avid fan of the Berkshire outfit and has previously stated his love for the club.

Representing the conservative party for over 25 years now, also served as First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office during his political career.

Kate Winslet

Finishing this list of well-known individuals who support, or in this case, supposedly support the Royals, is globally-recognised actress Kate Winslet.

Winslet's list of accolades are impressive, winning an Academy Award, a Grammy, two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Bafta Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Without being as sure on Winslet as the other three names mentioned here, it is believed that her family have gone and watched Reading regularly over the years.