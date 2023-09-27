Highlights Reading FC has faced significant challenges in recent years due to chaotic ownership, resulting in points deductions and relegation.

Despite the adversity, Reading's fanbase has remained loyal and vocal in their support of the club.

Famous supporters of Reading FC include Ricky Gervais, Chris Tarrant, Simon Gallup, and Bill Oddie, who have shown their allegiance to the club in various ways.

Very few clubs in English football have endured harsher fortunes than Reading over the last couple of years.

Despite hosting Premier League football just over a decade ago, the Royals now find themselves stationed in the third-tier without much hope of a comeback anytime soon owing to the chaotic ownership of Dai Yongge.

Under his supervision - or lack of, so to speak - Reading have been faced with numerous points deductions that have largely come about for not paying staff members on time in both the Championship and now League One, with former sanctions ultimately causing their relegation and recent ones going some way to close the door on promotion this time around, too.

Amid all that adversity, controversy and chaos, though, Reading's fanbase have still stood firm in unison.

From protests to social media uproar, supporters have made their feelings towards the club's current sorry state of affairs in no uncertain terms - and there's a few fans of the team in particular that stand out.

Reading's fanbase has no shortage of famous faces and we'll be taking a look at some of them here...

Ricky Gervais

Kicking us off to a strong start is Gervais, who is among the nation's most renowned personalities.

During his career, he's been a comedian, director and an actor, having produced hugely-popular shows such as The Office, Derek and, most recently, the poignant big-hit that was After Life.

And he just happens to be a Reading fan too - which makes perfect sense given he's from the town.

Gervais has made many references to the Royals in his works in years gone by.

Chris Tarrant

Tarrant is very much another famous face and voice that we've seen on our television screens over the years.

Of course, the broadcaster was formerly a Radio DJ as well as the presenter of hit show 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire', earning numerous accolades for his performances across his career.

And like Gervais, he also hails from Reading.

In fairness, he's been more vocal of his support than Gervais over the years and revealed that he used to attend matches at Reading's former-home ground Elm Park.

Simon Gallup

A slightly different flavour to the likes of Gervais and Tarrant, but Gallup is nonetheless yet another well-known supporter of the Berkshire outfit.

He's part of a band by the name of 'The Cure' and has made little secret of his club loyalties.

The rockstar was even seen with a Reading flag behind him while his band were headlining at the famous Glastonbury festival in 2019!

Bill Oddie

To those who aren't already aware, this one will certainly arrive as the biggest surprise.

A well-known award-winning actor and comedian, Oddie hails from Rochdale in the North West so it's no doubt a big shock that he supports Reading.

However, it's believed that he's been spotted at games quite a lot over the years and as such, he once had a chant in his name from Royals supporters.

The 82-year-old was also a surprise Guest of Honour for their FA Cup semi-final showpiece at Wembley against Arsenal back in 2015.