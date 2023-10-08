Highlights Oliver Pendlebury, a former academy graduate, only made one appearance for Reading in the FA Cup and now plays for Farnborough FC in the National League South.

Once a side who were providing shocks in the Premier League, Reading FC have fallen on hard times and now find themselves in League One.

Over the years, they’ve had noticeable players play in the blue and white hoops. However, they’ve also had a few players who have struggled to make an impact at the club.

We’ve looked back at the list of Reading one appearance wonders and where they are now. To make the list, they must still be actively playing.

Oliver Pendlebury - Farnborough FC

The first player on the list of Reading’s one appearance wonders is academy graduate Oliver Pendlebury. Pendlebury made one appearance for Reading in the FA Cup.

After moves around the UK, he’s now with Farnborough, who play in the National League South.

Akin Odimayo - Northampton Town

Another academy graduate, Akin Odimayo made one appearance in the EFL Cup, playing 90 minutes in a 4-2 win.

Despite failing to make an impact at Reading, he’s now an important part of the team at Northampton Town.

Jure Travner - SV Wildon

Jure Travner joined from FC Baku in January 2015, but his stay at the club only lasted until July that year. In that short stay, he played just once.

After returning to Europe, he’s now with SV Wildon in Austria, who are part of the LL Steiermark.

Ryan East - Rochdale AFC

After coming through the academy, Ryan East made one appearance for Reading in the Championship against Leeds United.

He’s now with Rochdale on-loan from Bradford City. East is hoping to help Rochdale return to the Football League.

Rob Dickie - Bristol City

Rob Dickie is another player who came through the academy at Reading. After making one appearance, he left for Oxford United.

Dickie moved to Bristol City over the summer after being at QPR for three years.

Sean Long - Cheltenham Town

Sean Long made one appearance for Reading in the EFL Cup after games being an unused substitute in the Championship.

Long is now the captain of Cheltenham Town in League One.

Jamie Young - Melbourne City FC

Australian-born goalkeeper Jamie Young is another product of the Reading academy who only managed to play once.

After spells around England, he’s now with Melbourne City in Australia.

Conor Lawless - Dagenham & Redbridge FC

Conor Lawless made his one appearance in 2021 against Luton Town in the FA Cup. He was limited to 13 minutes as a substitute.

Lawless was released by Reading and went on to join Luton’s academy. He’s now with Dagenham & Redbridge FC.

Ben House - Lincoln City

Attacker Ben House is another player who made one appearance for Reading after he was with the club at youth level.

House now plays for Lincoln City in League One and is a key part of their squad.

Lawson D'Ath - Banbury United

The final player on the list of Reading’s one appearance wonders is Lawson D’Ath. The midfielder played four minutes for Reading in the FA Cup in 2012.

D’Ath is now with Banbury United, who play in the National League North.