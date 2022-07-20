Reading FC won’t be signing 20-year-old with other EFL switch looking likely

Reading have been linked with a deal for James Maxwell this summer, as they look to try and bulk up and improve their squad this transfer window.

However, it now looks like they will end up missing out on their target and having to look elsewhere, with Football Scotland reporting that he is instead heading to Doncaster.

The 20-year-old has spent the entirety of his career so far in Scotland and has had spells with both Queen of the South and Ayr United so far. It means he has yet to test himself in England – but he will seemingly soon get the chance to do so.

Starting off as an 18-year-old with the former of the sides, he didn’t look out of place despite his age. He was a regular in the first-team and managed a total of 26 games with three goals and two assists along the way despite being a defender.

It then led to another loan spell with Ayr United, where he continued to impress. A further 34 games led to five goals and two assists and his best haul yet in his career. However, despite shining on these loan deals, he has now been let go by parent club Rangers and will need to find a new team. He hasn’t had to look for too long though.

Reading were believed to be interested in a potential deal but Doncaster moved to bring the player in on a trial basis. Now, having liked what they have seen, they have the upper hand and look set to seal a more permanent arrangement for Maxwell during this offseason.

The Verdict

James Maxwell might end up being a very good signing for Doncaster, especially when you look at his career record to date.

Granted, the level he has played at in Scotland so far hasn’t been too high, but the chances are he could carry it over to the League Two side. His goal return and assist record on the flank makes for nice reading and considering his age, he could be a very good option for the future too.

Reading will be disheartened to miss out on the talent, especially when you consider how much resale value he may have in the future. He’s available for absolutely nothing and the way he is heading, he could end up being a very solid option in the EFL to boot.

The Royals will now have to look elsewhere and whilst they might be able to find other targets, they might not get as much of a hidden diamond in the rough as Maxwell.