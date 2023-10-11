Highlights William Storey's support for Dai Yongge and recognition of his financial contribution to Reading is unlikely to be well-received by frustrated fans.

While Yongge may have initially invested in the club, his mismanagement has left Reading on the verge of administration and a potential second relegation.

The future of Reading is uncertain, and the focus should be on football despite the off-field turmoil. The upcoming match against Charlton will be a tough test as they seek to avoid further setbacks.

William Storey insists that Dai Yongge deserves recognition for the money he has put into Reading previously despite their current woes.

Reading could be set for administration

The Royals’ issues are well-known, as they have been hit with several points deductions over the past 18 months, which contributed to their relegation from the Championship last season.

The same problems have hindered the club this season, with Ruben Selles’ side having already lost four points, and further penalties could be on the way, which could result in a second successive relegation.

Fans have been protesting regularly against owner Dai Yongge, as they’re desperate for a sale to go through.

However, things could get worse for Reading, as it was claimed that they could enter administration this week, which would bring an immediate 12-point deduction, and it would obviously put the future of the club in doubt.

William Storey has his say on Reading situation

If the administrators are called in, they will be tasked with finding a buyer, and one man who has been linked with purchasing the Berkshire side is William Storey.

The British businessman is thought to have shown an interest in Coventry and Sunderland in the past, but, for whatever reason, it didn’t happen, yet he still seemingly has an interest in getting into the game.

So, he has been discussing Reading’s situation on social media in the past, and that included putting a post on X that spoke about Yongge in a surprisingly positive fashion.

“John Madejski is a Reading legend. He did a fantastic job & showed enormous commitment to the club and the town over an extended period. I hope he supports the next owner, and it is important that the huge efforts & financial contribution of Dai Yongge are recognised by all.”

What will Reading fans think of this claim?

You can’t imagine any praise or recognition for Yongge will go down well at all, and it’s certainly not a way for Storey to try and get the supporters onside.

Yongge may have put money in initially at Reading, but it has been his mismanagement over the years that has left the club on the cusp of administration.

Few could have imagined that the Royals would be in this position considering they had been a stable Championship side, at least, in modern times.

However, they’re now in a situation where there’s a very real chance they could be playing League Two football next season, and it could even be worse than that. So, Yongge has a lot to answer for, but all connected to the club will just want him to leave as soon as possible.

What next for Reading?

It’s hard to get away from all the off-field noise surrounding the club, and there will be more in the coming days if they do enter administration.

For Selles, it can be difficult to focus on football, but that’s what he will need to do, and they face a tough game at Charlton next up in the league, as they look to close the gap to safety.