The off-field saga at Reading FC took another twist this week when it emerged that owner Dai Yongge had once again failed to pay a tax bill to HMRC on time.

It has meant that the Royals have been placed under a transfer embargo until the bill is paid, and should players and staff not be paid on time and in full on Friday, then another points deduction for Ruben Selles' side is likely.

Reading have already lost four points from their League One tally due to the actions of Yongge, with supporters demanding the Chinese businessman to sell up, with The Telegraph claiming that there are at least three interested parties in relation to purchasing the club.

We already know the identity of one potentially interested figure and that is William Storey, who had a controversial sponsorship deal with Formula One team Haas Racing in the 2019 season through his Rich Energy drinks brand.

What is the latest on William Storey's interest in Reading FC?

It was first reported by ex-Royals journalist Courtney Friday on September 18 that Storey was interested in a takeover at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and that he was attending meetings with the club.

And Storey hinted that this was indeed true when tweeting in the aftermath of Reading's 9-0 EFL Trophy thumping of Exeter City, and through the Rich Energy account he published a picture of what appears to be himself at the club's training base.

It is clear to see that Storey is holding a keen interest on getting involved at the club in some capacity, but having failed in attempts to buy Sunderland and Coventry City, it remains to be seen as to whether it will be possible for him to finance any particular deal.

One person who doesn't believe that Storey has any chance of getting involved at Reading though is finance expert Kieran Maguire, who responded to questions over whether the businessman would pass the EFL's Owners' and Directors' test as he suggested that Storey would have little chance of success.

That clearly has not gone down well with Storey, who has now responded to Maguire's comment.

What has William Storey said to Kieran Maguire amid EFL tests claim?

Via Twitter, Storey has said that Maguire has embarrassed himself by claiming that Storey would not pass the EFL's tests to become an owner of a club.

Storey has also suggested that Maguire is ill-informed and that he does not have the knowledge of his financial backing, and has also hinted that his comments will have no bearing on his potential takeover or investment in the Royals.

And it is not known what Storey's personal wealth amounts to, although it was claimed that when he sponsored Haas Racing he secured the backing of four billionaires, suggesting that he could have contacts in regards to funding.