Reading FC will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Reading will need to start ramping up their transfer business now over the coming weeks if they are to make the changes that are needed to their squad before the start of the campaign.

It has been a quiet summer for Reading so far in the transfer market with the Royals having allowed both Michael Olise and Thierry Neveres to leave the club for the Premier League.

However, as of yet, the Royals are yet to make any major moves themselves during the window in terms of incomings to their squad.

Having missed out on a place in the Championship’s top six last term, despite enjoying a much-improved season last term, the Royals need to add to their squad to keep them making progress.

They’re are currently operating under a transfer embargo. However, EFL rules permit them to be able to still make signings on loan or on free transfers if the wages involved are sensible.

It will therefore be interesting to see what happens with them in the transfer market in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, we take a look at THREE transfer situations Reading will want sorted before the season starts…

Securing Yannick Bolasie’s signature

One position that Reading clearly need to add to during the summer window is in the wide areas of the field. The Royals need to bring in some extra quality and competition for places in that area if they are to have enough going forward to mount another promotion push next season in the Championship.

According to the latest report from Berkshire Live, Reading are interested in bringing experienced attacker Yannick Bolasie into their squad on a free transfer. That comes after he was allowed to leave Everton at the end of his deal this summer.

He had spent the second half of last term on loan with Middlesbrough where he scored three goals and also provided three assists in 15 Championship appearances.

It is believed that the Royals have gone as far as making a contract offer to Bolasie to try and convince him to make the move to Reading. Securing the services of the experienced and talented attacker would be an excellent piece of business given their current embargo situation.

Whether to make a move for Junior Hoilett

Alongside Bolasie, Reading might need to make another addition to their squad in the wider attacking positions during the transfer window if they are going to be able to afford to do so.

According to a recent report from Berkshire Live, Reading are interested in making a move to sign Junior Hoilett following his release from Cardiff City at the end of last term.

That comes after the experienced winger managed to make 21 appearances for the Bluebirds in the league last term scoring twice and also providing two assists as well.

Hoilett is someone that would be able to offer a lot of experience to the Reading squad and also Championship know-how. Considering the current position that the Royals are in with their transfer embargo, they could do a lot worse than add the 31-year-old to their squad.

Getting in a new left-back

Another area of the squad that Reading have to improve this summer is in the left-back position. The Royals have seen Omar Richards make the move to Bayern Munich and that has left a major hole in their side that needs to be sorted out before the Championship season gets underway.

The issue of Reading’s transfer embargo has not helped them be able to go out and get in a replacement for Richards. However, they will have to find a way of getting someone through the door to provide competition for places down the left-hand side of their squad.

Given the success that Reading had developing Richards, some Premier League sides might see them as an ideal club to loan out one of their promising left-backs for the campaign.

Reading could also look to the free transfer market to find a solution. Either way, it is a position they have to sort before the season starts.