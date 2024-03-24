With Reading now in a very perilous financial position, it is easy to look back at some of the money they've wasted over the years.

The club haven't always been struggling for money under controversial owner Dai Yongge, and when the Chinese businessman first arrived, he was happy to splash the cash, which has helped lead the Royals to their current predicament.

Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li acquired the club in May 2017, just in time to see the club lose the Championship play-off final on penalties to Huddersfield Town.

Nonetheless, that didn't deter the new Royals owners from spending big, and they brought in Nigeria international Sone Aluko for a fee of £7.5million as they looked to return to the Premier League after relegation in 2013.

The Royals continued to splash cash, and two years later they spent another £7.5million to bring Inter Milan striker George Puscas to Berkshire.

This is a far cry from their current financial situation, but wasting this money was the start of the financial downfall for the club.

Sone Aluko and George Puscas' time at Reading

Aluko joined in 2017 and spent four years at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, although he would have a spell on loan at Chinese club Beijing Renhe in 2019.

It proved a really poor bit of business with the forward unable to make a mark at the club, despite a bright start which saw him register three assists in his first five games.

He scored just twice, and registered five assists in 39 appearances during his first season, and things would get worse in the years that followed.

He made just 20 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of the 2018/19 campaign, scoring once and assisting once, before spending the second-half of the season on loan in China.

When Aluko returned to Berkshire in the summer of 2019, he was joined by new signing George Puscas, only pushing the Nigerian further out of the first-team fold.

Aluko would make just six appearances all season, four of them coming in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Puscas enjoyed a respectable return during his first campaign, scoring 14 times in 42 appearances.

The 2020/21 season was Aluko's last at Reading, and he enjoyed something of a mini-resurgence under Veljko Paunovic, playing 36 times.

Puscas, on the other hand, struggled with injuries and would only play 22 games, scoring four times.

Aluko was released in the summer of 2021 after a four-year spell where he never reached the expected heights of a £7.5million player, and he joined Ipswich, where he remains today.

Sone Aluko and George Puscas' time at Reading - Transfermarkt Player P G A Sone Aluko 102 5 8 George Puscas 91 20 5

As for Puscas, he remained at Reading for the first-half of the 2021/22 season, before a loan spell with Serie B side Pisa during the second-half of the season, and a season-long loan with Genoa for the 2022/23 season, before being released in the summer of 2023.

After paying a combined total of approximately £15million, 25 goals and 13 assists from 193 appearances combined isn't good enough, and the pair will be remembered by Reading supporters as a complete waste of money.

Money spent on Sone Aluko and George Puscas contributed to Reading's financial downfall

There's no doubt that when Dai Yongge spent £7.5million on each player it was because he thought they would help fire Reading to the Premier League - it didn't quite work out like that.

If Championship clubs with no parachute payments are going to spend money like that, they need to win promotion position, otherwise it's not sustainable, and you'll end up in Reading's current position.

By no means is the money spent on Puscas and Aluko the sole reason why the Royals are now in such a bad place, but it certainly wouldn't have helped.

The pair were a complete waste of money at Reading, and despite glimpses of what they were capable of, they proved two really poor signings.