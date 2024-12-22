Dave Kitson was an icon of Reading's Premier League era, providing the club with some of their most memorable moments in recent history.

Having contributed 10 goals for the Royals during the 2007/08 Premier League season, the striker signed for Stoke City for a club record £5.5m following Reading's relegation.

While Kitson was expected to kick on for the Potters, he failed to emulate his form from previous seasons, meaning Reading were the winners of the substantial deal.

Dave Kitson became a king during his spell with the Royals

In January 2004, Reading took a calculated gamble on signing Kitson from Cambridge United for a measly £250,000. The forward had a reasonable goal scoring record in League Two and notched 17 goals in 53 appearances for the club, including two against the Royals.

The Berkshire club were clearly impressed with what they saw and gave Kitson the platform to succeed in the second tier, with the striker duly obliging.

Although it took a while for Kitson to become a first team regular, once he bagged his first goal for the club, they kept on coming. He scored his first goal for the club against Cardiff City and went on to score five in seven during his first season at the Madejski Stadium.

Over the following seasons, Kitson's stock continued to rise, with the player totalling 37 league goals in 74 appearances, which culminated in Reading achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Kitson started his Premier League season in the same vein of form, scoring in the Royals' opening game of the season against Middlesbrough. However, he suffered an injury which would keep him out until the new year.

Reading managed to finish their debut Premier League season in an impressive eighth position despite the injury to Kitson, who only managed two goals all season.

The striker overcame his injury struggles during the 2007/08 campaign and managed a respectable 10 league goals, but the Royals suffered relegation to end their two-year stay in the top flight.

Kitson failed to replicate goalscoring exploits with Stoke City

In the summer of 2008, Stoke smashed their transfer record by signing Kitson from Reading, surpassing the £2m paid for Ryan Shawcross in the previous window.

The striker appeared to be the perfect fit for Tony Pulis' side, with Kitson possessing the physical attributes required to succeed in the Premier League. Pulis was full of praise for him upon his arrival: "I think he's a natural goalscorer with great ability, while he's one that will work his socks off."

While Kitson slotted straight into Stoke's starting line-up, his price tag weighed heavy on his shoulders with the forward failing to score during the entire season.

As a result, the striker unsurprisingly lost his place in Pulis' side before suffering more knee problems which kept him out on the sidelines. Having only made 16 league appearances during his first season, the Potters had a decision to make about his future.

Reading took advantage of Stoke's dilemma and took the forward back on loan for the 2008/09 season, but Kitson struggled for goals, scoring two in 10 league appearances.

Although Kitson was given another chance to make a mark in the top flight, he managed just three goals in 18 appearances before departing for Portsmouth as part of a swap deal.

Dave Kitson's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Cambridge United 53 17 0 Reading 159 62 8 Stoke City 40 5 3 Middlesbrough 6 3 1 Portsmouth 72 12 10 Sheffield United 37 12 3 Oxford United 36 4 4

Kitson never hit the heights he achieved with the Royals and struggled to make an impact at a host of clubs throughout the Football League.

His time at the Madejski Stadium will always be remembered fondly by supporters, who saw the best in the striker during a golden time for the club.

Although the Royals would have been reluctant to let him leave for Stoke, the deal must be regarded as an astute piece of business by the club, who raked in a significant fee.