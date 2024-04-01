Highlights Reading rebuilt their squad in 2015 following key departures.

Matej Vydra's loan move to Reading proved disastrous.

Vydra failed to score enough, leading to his loan move not justifying the £2.5m fee.

Reading rebuilt their squad back in the summer of 2015, following the departure of some adored figures.

Adam Federici, Jem Karacan and Alex Pearce all departed the Select Car Leasing Stadium on the expiration of their deals and following a slow start to the window, the green light was finally given to Steve Clarke to rebuild.

Orlando Sa was the first man to arrive in Berkshire, with Stephen Quinn, Paul McShane, Jonathan Bond, Ali Al-Habsi and Paolo Hurtado all coming in as permanent additions.

Andrew Taylor, Alex Fernandez, Lucas Piazon, Matej Vydra and Ola John came in on loan, with Michael Hector also making the temporary move back to Berkshire after being sold by Chelsea.

Looking at these additions, they didn't recruit terribly, but some of these signings didn't work out for the best.

Quinn spent much of his time at the SCL Stadium on the sidelines, Bond didn't manage to establish himself as a regular starter for much of his stay, Hurtado barely played and Fernandez didn't make much of an impact, even if he was loved on social media by fans.

McShane did well enough though, Al-Habsi was a brilliant recruit, Piazon did well at times and John endured some very bright moments in blue and white.

There's a signing from the summer of 2015 that stands out for all the wrong reasons though - and that's Vydra.

How much Reading FC paid Watford to take Matej Vydra on loan

Vydra came in from Watford on loan and, considering his quality, the Hornets were always going to demand a loan fee for the Czech man.

However, the Hertfordshire outfit negotiated a particularly excellent deal, with the Royals forking out a whopping £2.5m to take the striker on loan for the season.

This deal would have been worth it if he had guided the Berkshire side to promotion, but he failed to do so and didn't score anywhere near enough goals to justify the amount that was spent on a temporary move.

Matej Vydra's time at Reading Championship FA Cup Total Appearances 31 5 36 Goals 3 6 9 Assists 3 0 3

Matej Vydra's loan move to Reading FC proved to be a disaster

Vydra scored regularly in the FA Cup, bagging a brace against Walsall and a hat-trick against Huddersfield Town.

And even in the league, despite his poor scoring record, he managed to get himself into some decent positions.

He looked like the real deal on his debut against Ipswich Town, grabbing an assist in a 5-1 win and looking like a real asset alongside Sa.

But he didn't convert enough of his chances during his time in Berkshire, working hard and popping up in the right areas, but failing to make that count.

His time at the SCL Stadium can be summed up by his penalty miss away at Bolton Wanderers back in April 2016.

He did extremely well to win a penalty, getting the better of Rob Holding.

But he had his penalty saved - and only a last-minute winner from John allowed the Royals to pick up the three points that day.

Not only did Vydra not thrive, but the Royals didn't win promotion that season, so the former Burnley man certainly goes down as a bad addition.