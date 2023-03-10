Reading FC vs Millwall: EFL expert predicts three-goal scoreline

Reading and Millwall will both be determined to secure a positive result when they face each other in the Championship tomorrow at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

After securing a 3-1 victory over Blackpool last month, the Royals were unable to build upon this promising display in their clashes with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Boro completely outclassed Paul Ince’s side as they secured a 5-0 victory at the Riverside Stadium.

The Blades then claimed all three points in their meeting with the Royals earlier this week thanks to a strike from Iliman Ndiaye.

With Reading facing the prospect of being deducted six points after breaching elements of the business plan that was imposed on them by the EFL, they know that they will need to pick up some victories in their upcoming clashes in order to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

As for Millwall, they will be aiming to secure a top-six finish in the Championship later this year.

Despite suffering a defeat at the hands of Norwich City last weekend, the Lions are still within striking distance of the play-off places.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Millwall will secure a 2-1 win over Reading.

The Verdict

Reading’s supporters will be hoping that this particular prediction turns out to be wide of the mark.

While the Royals were unable to prevent the Blades from winning in midweek, their home form this season has been relatively impressive as they have managed to accumulate 33 points from 17 league games.

Only Sheffield United, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough possess a better home record than Reading.

In order to have the best chance of securing a positive result in this fixture, the Royals will need to keep Tom Bradshaw quiet.

This will be a tough task as the forward has scored six goals in his last five appearances and was named as the EFL’s Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February 2023.

The winner of tomorrow’s game could potentially use the momentum gained from this fixture to their advantage during the closing stages of the season.