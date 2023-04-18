Reading and Luton Town will both be aiming to secure a positive result tomorrow in the Championship for very different reasons when they face each other at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals were dragged into a relegation battle earlier this month after being deducted six points for breaching the regulations of a business plan imposed on them by the EFL.

Following the club's defeat to Preston North End, Reading's hierarchy decided to part ways with Paul Ince.

Noel Hunt is set to remain in charge of the club in an interim role for the remainder of the season.

Hunt managed to guide Reading to a draw with Championship leaders Burnley last weekend and will now be hoping to see his side claim a much-needed victory over Luton.

Currently 22nd in the league standings, the Royals are level on points with Cardiff City who are set to travel to Vicarage Road tomorrow to face Watford.

As for Luton, they managed to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to 10 games on Saturday by securing a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United.

The Hatters are five points behind the Blades in the race for a top-two finish and will unquestionably fancy their chances of causing all kinds of issues for Reading.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Reading FC vs Luton Town?

Ahead of Wednesday's game, pundit David Prutton has predicted that Reading will suffer a 3-1 defeat at the hand of Luton.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: "Reading took an unlikely point against Burnley on Saturday.

"They probably benefited from playing the champions after they’d got over the line, but they were still made to work for it.

"Luton are a different beast right now.

"Pushing on and on.

"They will want to keep that going until the end of the season and possibly beyond.

"This should be an away win."

Will Prutton's prediction turn out to be correct?

When you consider that Reading managed to produce a relatively encouraging performance against Burnley, there is no reason why they cannot go on to defy Prutton's prediction for Wednesday's fixture.

By producing an assured defensive display in front of their own supporters, there is a possibility that the Royals could pick up at least one point from this particular fixture.

However, if Reading are not firing on all cylinders, it would not be at all surprising if Luton secure a victory on their travels.

The Hatters could prove to be too strong for the Royals and will enter this fixture brimming with confidence due to the fact that they have amassed the highest amount of points of anyone (24) in the Championship over the past 10 games.