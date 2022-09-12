Reading FC v Sunderland score prediction given by EFL pundit

Tony Mowbray has had a mixed start to life as Sunderland manager on the pitch, but he’s had a tougher one away from it.

A 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, which came a few days after a debut 3-0 success over Rotherham United, wasn’t the worst result ever on paper, but the loss of Ross Stewart for at least six weeks – and maybe longer depending on his recovery rate – will be a painful one.

Sunderland are lacking in the striking department, with Everton loanee Ellis Simms now having the weight of responsibility on his shoulders.

The Black Cats will make the long trip down south on Wednesday evening to take on a Reading side that have perhaps surprisingly had a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season.

Paul Ince has got the Royals firing this season despite the fact he was only able to sign free agents and loanees as they currently sit in third position, and they are set to be boosted by the return of Andy Carroll, who is set to sign again as a free agent.

And ex-EFL midfielder turned Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting more success for Ince with a 2-0 home victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

“It really has been an excellent run for Reading,” Prutton wrote on his Sky Sports predictions column.

“Every time they suffer a defeat they seem to bounce right back and prove their doubters – myself included! – wrong.

Sunderland are without Ross Stewart for the foreseeable future, which is a massive blow as he has been one of the standout players of the season so far.

“Can they cope without him? I think they may struggle.”

The Verdict

Sunderland are quite obviously weaker without Stewart, and there isn’t much in the way of free agents out there who could help in the next few months.

One of those is Carroll, but he is set to return to Reading to give them another option in attack along with Lucas Joao, which is a big boost for Paul Ince.

Reading have been incredibly solid at home this season so far, with some thumping wins in that time, and that will put Sunderland in a vulnerable position going into this one.

As we know though, the Championship can throw up all kinds of results, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sunderland came out with three points from this.