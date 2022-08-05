Reading FC v Cardiff City preview: kick-off time, team news, predicted XIs, what to expect

A new-look Cardiff City travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday to face Reading.

Injuries and squad registration issues have hampered Reading’s start to the season, as well as a narrow 1-0 loss to Blackpool last week. Cardiff, on the other hand, bolstered their squad yet further on Friday with the signing of striker Kion Etete. Etete will hope to be involved this weekend to help Cardiff make it two wins in a row after defeating Norwich last Saturday.

This is one of eight 3pm kick-offs on Saturday, and will only be available to watch live via on-demand streaming services for international fans of either club.

Team News

Reading fans will be in dismay following Paul Ince’s announcement yesterday morning that new signings Mamadou Loum and Naby Sarr will be unavailable for the Royals this weekend, as well as the news that yet more of the Royals squad have picked up injuries.

Which of the squad will be joining Shane Long, Sam Hutchinson, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez and Lucas Joao on the treatment table, however, is as of yet unclear. In any case, this news leaves Reading with a severely depleted squad, and Royals fans will be hoping that the new signings can be registered as soon as possible ahead of what may prove a significant clash against Rotherham next Saturday

Cardiff will be without Perry Ng following his red card against Norwich City, and one of Curtis Nelson, Mark McGuinness or Oliver Denham are expected to slot into the backline in his place.

Nelson was the man who came on against Norwich to shore things up for the remainder of the game, but McGuinness and Denham represent more youthful options should Morison want to provide them with some much-needed minutes. The only other availability concerns for Cardiff are likely to be youngsters Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill, both of whom are nursing hamstring injuries sustained in pre-season.

Predicted XIs

Reading (5-4-1): Lumley; Hoilett, Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre, Guinness-Walker; Fornah, Hendrick; Ince, Ejaria; Meite

Cardiff (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Romeo, Nelson, Kipré, Collins; Wintle, Rinomhota; Ojo, Sawyers, O’Dowda; Watters

What to Expect

Reading are light on the ground, but will be relishing a chance to come out and have a go against a side who weren’t fancied to trouble the upper echelons of the table before the season started.

Look out for Junior Hoilett, who was allowed to leave on a free transfer by Cardiff last season and will surely be out for revenge on his former club.

On the other side, Andy Rinomhota will be returning to Reading for the first time as a member of the opposing team after his switch to South Wales this summer.

Expect exciting youngster Ollie Tanner and perhaps even new signing Kion Etete to make an appearance off the bench, especially since Tanner was unfortunate not to come on as one of Steve Morison’s five substitutions last week.