Reading will be looking to drag themselves away from the bottom half of the division as quickly as possible, but face a tough test this weekend as they host Bolton Wanderers.

They may have the home advantage but Ruben Selles' side will likely be the underdogs going into this game considering how good Bolton were last season.

Ian Evatt's men have also made a very good start to this term and currently sit in the top two, proving that their heavy defeat against Wigan Athletic was a blip.

They are likely to finish in the promotion mix once again at the end of 2023/24 and will strengthen their chances of securing a Championship return by taking three points away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ahead of kick-off, we have some of the information you need to know.

What's the latest Reading and Bolton Wanderers team news?

Sam Smith looks likely to miss this game for the hosts, with Selles saying after the Cambridge United game that he was expected to spend another three weeks on the sidelines.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is likely to be available though after not being started at Cambridge due to the risk of him picking up an injury. The youngster has been crucial this term and Selles was clearly not prepared to take any risks on him.

Two other players that could be in the matchday squad are Nesta Guinness-Walker and Tom Holmes despite the pair being frozen out since the Port Vale game last month but Ovie Ejaria remains out as a long-term absentee.

For the visitors, Joel Coleman is likely to miss the game after tearing his calf and he joins George Johnston on the sidelines, who looks set to remain absent for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ricardo Santos, who was injured at Burton Albion, has since played against Derby County and Salford City and should be fit for this weekend's game in Berkshire because of that.

Is there a live stream for the Reading v Bolton Wanderers game?

There will not be a live video stream available for fans in the UK due to the Saturday afternoon TV blackout.

With Reading playing on Sky Sports during their last league game, it isn't really a surprise that this clash isn't on TV for UK viewers.

Those outside the UK should have the option to purchase a video pass for this clash though. Audio commentary will also be on BBC Radio Berkshire.

How much are tickets for the Reading v Bolton Wanderers game?

Considering the attendances that the Royals have had so far this season, the home end is very unlikely to sell out and you can't blame supporters for not turning up.

Their drop to League One and off-field problems haven't made their games appealing and a lot will need to be done to get their attendances back up.

Season ticket prices have also gone up and it won't be cheap to watch a one-off game either if you're an adult. Adults could pay up to £29 for a ticket, although prices are much more reasonable for those under the age of 25.

Most away fans who are adults will be paying £22-£24 but people in other categories will be paying less than £20 (over 65s and under 25s), which could make this game an affordable one for many supporters of the visitors.

What time does the Reading v Bolton Wanderers game kick off?

Reading v Bolton kicks off at 3pm along with 11 other third-tier matches.

Supporters of teams at both ends of the table will be keeping an eye on this clash considering where the two sides currently sit.