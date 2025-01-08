This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

While off-field issues have plagued them, on the pitch Reading Football Club have been superb, fighting well beyond their early season expectancy.

This impressive form has resulted in just two losses since November, leaving them positioned within the play-off spots.

However, with one of the youngest squads in League One, standout performances are bound to draw attention, and Harvey Knibbs has already caught the eye of several Championship sides.

According to Darren Witcoop, Derby County, Oxford United and Portsmouth are all interested in a move for the Royals star.

Since then, The News has reported that Pompey aren't likely to follow through with their interest, leaving the Rams and the U's with a clearer run.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season, netting eight in 21 matches. This included a brace over his former side Cambridge United, for whom he featured for four seasons between 2019 and 2023.

Harvey Knibbs 24-25 Appearances 21 Goals 8 Expected Goals 5.82 Assists 2 Chances Created 21

As he enters the prime of his career, a move to the Championship could provide the perfect platform for his talents, and with both the Rams and the U's in need of goalscorers, the attacking midfielder would be a valuable asset to either side.

Reading pundit desperate to keep Knibbs

Football League World's Reading Fan Pundit, Johnny Hunt, was asked whether he expects Knibbs to depart this month, having performed so well across his 18 months in Berkshire.

On this topic, Hunt responded: "I don't think Harvey Knibbs will go. He is a part of the club. Unless he is forced to because of the owner looking to balance the books.

"It is a really good group of players. As Noel Hunt said himself, they're all in it together, it is a great mentality and they are rebuilding something. It is brilliant to watch as a fan.

"Harvey has been unreal and has been a huge part of that project."

January is a concerning month for Royals fans

For Reading, the month of January has been concerning for a number of years now, with some of their best players being constantly targeted amid an ownership crisis.

In the summer, they signed just one new player, Chem Campbell, on loan from Wolves, and it seems that this window will see minimal incomings, if any.

At the opposite end of the scale, they do have the concern of players departing and Knibbs could leave the club if funds are needed for the Royals to function.

Outside the attacking midfielder, there are a whole host of brilliant players at risk, with the likes of Tyler Bindon, Lewis Wing and Sam Smith all sure to attract interest from the higher tiers of English football.

Royals fans will be hoping January passes swiftly, and that when February arrives they have all the players intact.