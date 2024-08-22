This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading have been told to make a move for former player Michael Hector in a bid to strengthen their side before the transfer window closes.

The Royals are yet to make a signing this summer as they're currently in the midst of a takeover, but time is starting to run out if Ruben Selles is to strengthen his side.

Reading have made an excellent start to the season given their constraints, and if Selles was to strengthen his squad with some experience and quality, there's no reason why they couldn't be in contention to compete at the top of League One.

There are still plenty of free agents on the market who would make suitable signings for Reading, and one of these suitable signings could be central defender Hector, who will be a very familar face to the Royals' faithful.

Reading told to move for free agent Michael Hector this summer

Our Reading fan pundit, Johnny Hunt, believes that Jamaican international Hector would be a suitable addition to Selles' squad this summer and would bring a wealth of experience to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Speaking to Football League World, Jonny said: "One player that would be good to have around the club would be someone like Michael Hector.

“He’s obviously been at Reading, and he brings lots of experience. It’s really hard because there are so many free agents out there and Reading ideally need a left-back. Maybe there is one loan in the loan market that will suit our needs.

"You’ve got guys like Martyn Waghorn and Cameron Jerome that may offer experience and a different option up front on a one-year contract to help us out, but it’s really hard to narrow it down.

“There are a few options there, our goalkeeping position is fine but a bit of extra strength in depth in defence would be good, ideally left-back, unless Nicky Shorey and Ian Harte are coming out of retirement!

“I think the club have got their eyes on players and I think that things will happen towards the end of the window.”

Michael Hector would be an excellent addition for Reading

Hector will be a familar face to Reading fans, having come through the Royals' academy before playing for the club for six years, making 93 appearances, before joining Chelsea in 2015.

The defender also spent a season on loan with the club during the 2015/16 season, and has amassed a wealth of League One and EFL experience since leaving the Royals.

Now 32, Hector still has a lot to offer, and he spent the last 18 months at Charlton Athletic in League One, where he played 53 games in total, including 36 in all competitions last season.

Michael Hector's senior career by division - Transfermarkt League Appearances Championship 177 League One 59 League Two 53 Bundesliga 22 Scottish Premiership 20 League of Ireland Premier Division 11 Premier League 4

This shows that he's a player who is still capable of playing at this level, and perhaps a move back to Berkshire to where his professional career started would appeal to Hector.

The Jamaican international has a wealth of experience, meaning he would be a leader in Selles' squad, and players of his calibre are always needed in successful squads.

Given his status as a free agent and his links with the club, a move for Michael Hector could make perfect sense for Reading this summer.