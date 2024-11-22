This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Reading FC have been told to bring Yakou Meite back to the club, with the Ivorian struggling to make an impact at Cardiff City this season.

Meite enjoyed a successful seven-year stay in Berkshire with the Royals, making 165 appearances, and being a regular name on the scoresheet too.

However, he left Reading in the summer of 2023 following their relegation to League One, joining Cardiff City, but his time in the Welsh capital has been nowhere near as fruitful as his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The 28-year-old has struggled for goals and assists, while he's also struggled for starts this season under Erol Bulut and Omer Riza, failing to hit the heights he showed he was capable of at Reading.

With that in mind, our Reading fan pundit would like to see him brought back to the club if possible, with Meite still having something to prove at the club following their relegation to League One.

We asked our Reading fan pundit, Johnny Hunt, which former player he'd like to see brought back to the club, and where they would fit into their current side.

Johnny believes that Meite would be a good addition to Ruben Selles' side, and a realistic one too given his lack of game-time in South Wales.

Speaking to Football League World, Johnny said: "That’s the million-dollar question. Somebody that’s available and might fit in well with the team and someone who still comes back and watches is someone like Yakou Meite.

“He’s not really doing much at Cardiff, and he spent a lot of time at Reading, and he’s just a different option on the wing or up front for us with his strength and he loved playing at Reading.

“A player from even further past who would fit into the team would be John Swift, who was obviously great with his set-pieces, but we’ve got someone like Lewis Wing who can do the same kind of role.

“I’m trying to be realistic about who would be available rather than someone from the past like Phil Parkinson. I’d actually go for someone like Yakou Meite.

“He’s still got a point to prove, still fairly young, knows the club, knows the team and would fit in quite well with the squad that we’ve got.”

47 goals in 165 appearances was a very impressive return for Meite, especially when you consider his record at Cardiff, and it's easy to see why he's so well thought of at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

His contract with Cardiff expires in the summer, and you'd have to say it's unlikely that it will be extended any further given his lack of goals with the Welsh side, meaning a Reading return could perhaps be feasible in the not so distant future.

Yakou Meite's time at Reading FC - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2016/17 15 1 1 2017/18 (Loan to Sochaux) 0 0 0 2018/19 40 13 1 2019/20 45 17 2 2020/21 25 12 1 2021/22 13 0 0 2022/23 27 4 3

Of course, Reading's financial situation means they may not be able to compete with wage offerings from other sides, but Meite has thrived in Berkshire before, and he clearly has a deep affinity with the club.

While the Ivorian has plenty of credit in the bank already with supporters, if he was to re-join Reading in their hour of need, he'd cement his status as a club legend, and it could do him the world of good in terms of finding a goalscoring touch.

Meite's best days were at Reading, and a future reunion could make sense for both parties - although that is more likely if a takeover happens before January, with the only addition this season being Wolves youngster Chem Campbell on loan.