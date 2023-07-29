Highlights Reading will be unable to pay transfer fees or loan fees for the next three transfer windows, weakening their negotiating position in the transfer market.

The club have already been handed two points deductions in the past for financial misdemeanours and their failure to pay an HMRC bill has landed them in hot water again.

The current owner, Dai Yongge, has been the subject of heavy criticism for the way he has run the club.

Reading will be unable to pay any transfer fees for the next three transfer windows including this one, according to BBC journalist Lewis Coombes.

The same reporter believes loan fees can't be paid either, which will weaken the Royals' negotiating position in the transfer market as they look to build a squad capable of getting the club back to the Championship.

Unfortunately for them, their failure to pay an HMRC bill has landed them in hot water again, with the Berkshire club already being given two points deductions in the past couple of years for financial misdemeanours.

They were first deducted points back in November 2021 for breaching the EFL's financial rules and were forced to abide by a business plan last season, leaving them unable to pay any fees.

But with the club unable to follow all the rules of that business plan, they were deducted a further six points back in April and that ended up relegating them in the end.

Reading's current wage restriction

At this stage, the Royals are only able to pay around £1,500 per week to any new signing and that isn't a huge amount, even by League One standards.

However, this cap will be increased when the club pays off their debts, although it remains to be seen when HMRC will be paid with owner Dai Yongge potentially having trouble transferring money from China.

Blackburn Rovers owners Venky's are also having problems transferring money to the United Kingdom due to new Indian government regulations, according to The Sun.

The HMRC bill also needs to be paid before the EFL sanctions one or two of their new additions, which is a blow to the Berkshire outfit who will want to add to their squad as well as retain the players they already have.

What should happen next?

Unfortunately for the Royals, they have an owner in charge who is failing to fulfil his financial obligations on time.

And quite frankly, it's time for him to sell the club if he can't afford to pay the bills, because the Berkshire side were already in hot water with the EFL before this further blow.

Not only have the Royals received two points deductions, but they have also been charged by the EFL for failing to pay their players on time and in full on three separate occasions, which is a very serious offence.

With the club unable to pay fees until January 2025, something that will probably make them less competitive, this may make the League One team a less attractive side to potential investors.

However, new owners are needed to get the club back on track.

Financial problems and a lack of communication between those at the top of the club and supporters are just two issues at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - and a coalition of fans have set up a campaign called 'Sell Before We Dai' to try and get owner Mr Dai to sell up.

This isn't the first campaign group to be set up by supporters wanting a change of ownership at their EFL club. A very decent percentage of the Royals' fanbase are keen to see a change in ownership after Mr Dai's turbulent six-year spell.