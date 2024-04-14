Highlights Tyler Bindon has been a standout player for Reading FC this season, establishing himself as a key player at the club.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Tyler Bindon has been exceptional at Reading this season.

Signing a two-year contract last summer, he has been a brilliant find, with the New Zealand international establishing himself as a key player at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre started as the Royals' centre-back pairing at the beginning of the campaign, but Ruben Selles quickly changed it to Nelson Abbey and Tyler Bindon, with both of them shining.

Bindon did spend a small part of the season at right-back, but it was clear that position didn't suit him, and he moved back into a central position.

The 19-year-old has continued to improve throughout the season - and has even been tipped to be in contention for the Player of the Season award in Berkshire.

With the club's ownership situation still uncertain though and with a takeover yet to be approved by the EFL, some of the Royals' key first-teamers are potentially in danger of being released or sold during the summer window.

Bindon is one man who could be sold - and FLW's Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt believes the Royals could cash in on him for £5m.

He said: "Yeah, Tyler Bindon has been unreal. I don't think anyone expected him to be as good as he is.

"I think a lot of it depends on what goes on with the ownership, how quickly that gets resolved and how quickly we can hopefully tie down players to deals and maybe use this season as a positive to move forward with a good squad that can certainly compete at the top end of this league.

"But money talks, who knows what players are valued at these days? It's so hard. For a player of his age, ability and mature head, I'd say at least £150m!

"I'd probably go with £5m in today's market because he's got the ability and certainly wouldn't want to sell him.

"We'll see what happens, but he's absolutely brilliant, unreal, so calm under pressure."

£5m is a price tag that Arsenal, who were previously thought to be keen on the youngster, would surely be able to pay.

Tyler Bindon's performances highlight some of Reading FC's brilliant summer recruitment

Bindon was just one of a few brilliant summer additions.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

Considering he's only 19, the New Zealand international has shown real maturity and has such a calm head.

Forming an excellent partnership with Amadou Mbengue recently, he deserves to have a consistent centre-back partner, something he hasn't always had.

He started alongside Nelson Abbey on occasions - and in fairness to Bindon - he has done well in most games despite not always having a settled position or centre-back partner.

If the ownership situation is sorted, he could be a brilliant player to have along with fellow summer additions Harvey Knibbs, Ben Elliott and Sam Smith. A huge amount of credit goes to Mark Bowen for bringing in some great players.