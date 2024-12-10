This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ownership issues continue to plague Reading FC, with the situation around Dai Yongge still denying any potential sale of the club.

This meant that during the summer the Royals could only make one signing, which was a loan deal for Chem Campbell from Wolves.

Despite this adversity and the recent departure of influential head coach Ruben Selles, Reading's academy-based squad have been superb, picking up 31 points from their opening 18 games. This sees them sitting in 6th place and their 1-1 draw with high-flying Wycombe Wanderers shows they can take on the cream of League One's crop.

With this impressive squad in mind, we spoke to our resident Royals pundit, Johnny Hunt, to find out which player holds the highest transfer valuation at the club and what that figure might be.

Tyler Bindon named in Reading valuation question

Posing the question as to what player has the highest valuation at the SCL Stadium, Hunt said: "The most valuable asset would be Tyler Bindon. He is a player who is one for the future at a higher level with his ability to read the game, his calmness, his speed, he has all the attributes of a top-class centre-back.

"He will continue to develop at a young age and with the pressure he is under, he is doing an amazing job.

"I would personally value him at £100 million," Johnny joked.

"Everyone will be circling around Reading's squad in January. The financial situation of the club is bad and they (other teams) will be trying to get players on the cheap.

"I would value him (Bindon) at £10 million. Whether we will get that for him, I'm unsure, as the ownership issues are still bad, so we may have to sell players in January to keep the club afloat, and I think Bindon would be one of the moneymakers. But, I wouldn't want him to leave because he is a class player."

Tyler Bindon could be used as leverage for Reading's financial situation

Unfortunately for Reading, their financial situation and performances on the pitch could see some of their players depart in January.

Therefore, as evidenced by Johnny, players like Bindon are likely to attract significant interest from both Championship and Premier League clubs.

At just 19-years-old, Bindon’s tally of 58 League One appearances and 13 international caps is impressive. With his contract due to expire in 2025, Reading’s financial difficulties could prompt clubs to submit low-ball offers in January, looking to take advantage of the Royals' precarious position.

Tyler Bindon Reading Appearances (All Competitions) Appearances 64 Minutes Played 5,464 Goals and Assists 4 Source: Transfermarkt

If these are valued at £10 million it would be a surprise with any money through the door surely seen as a surplus by the Reading hierarchy.