Reading FC transfer update revealed on 43-cap international as they aim to address key position today

Reading are interested in Massimo Luongo but a deal isn’t as close to being agreed as initially reported, according to an update from Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that the Australian was on the verge of linking up with the Royals after spending the early stages of the summer on trial at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Paul Ince has previously identified the midfield area as one he wants to improve – but it’s currently unclear whether Luongo will be the man to come in with Amadou Salif Mbengue still training with the English second-tier side.

29-year-old Luongo left Sheffield Wednesday on the expiration of his contract in the summer along with Sam Hutchinson, who signed a two-year contract with the Royals last month and has performed well during his first two competitive appearances for the club.

The midfielder isn’t certain to join his former teammate in Berkshire – but there is some good news for their supporters with the club hoping to strike an agreement for a left-back today.

This is a position they have needed to address for a while and despite already bringing in Nesta Guinness-Walker, they are in need of more quality and depth following Baba Rahman’s departure on the expiration of his loan spell.

The Verdict:

Bringing Rahman back could be ideal for the Royals considering the Ghanaian looked a threat going forward last season and has already become accustomed to life at the SCL Stadium.

A free agent could also be a good option though because that will allow the Royals to recruit a loanee in a different area.

With the club currently having four loanees on their books, they are only able to have five in a matchday squad and Ince will probably be reluctant to bring in many more temporary players.

This is a position they desperately need to address ahead of others though so it certainly wouldn’t be the world if they did recruit Rahman or someone else on loan, especially if they have the quality to be the second-tier outfit’s first-choice option on the left-hand side.

In terms of Luongo, he would be a good addition but with the Royals needing to add a bit more quality and depth to their final third, it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they missed out on him.

You certainly wouldn’t say no to a man of his experience though.