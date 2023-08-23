Highlights Reading remain interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin.

A loan deal seems more likely than a permanent agreement considering the restrictions that the Berkshire side are under.

Portsmouth are also interested in signing Anjorin.

Reading remain interested in striking a deal for Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Berkshire outfit will be looking to put the finishing touches on their squad during the latter stages of the transfer window, with 10 signings already coming in at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Considering the restrictions they have been operating under for much of the summer, they have done exceptionally well to bring that number of players in.

However, the Berkshire side saw several players leave the club earlier this summer and with this in mind, they are still in need of some more additions between now and the deadline on September 1st.

Which areas do Reading need to strengthen before the summer window closes?

The left-back department should be looked at, even though Matty Carson has stepped up to the plate well.

Nesta Guinness-Walker is available as another option in that area and John Clarke will be back sooner rather than later, but the latter will need time to get back into football after suffering a horrific injury last year and the former has been linked with a move to the Championship.

A striker or two will also be required. Although Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Caylan Vickers have performed well, they don't have too much depth in this department and that has been reinforced by Sam Smith's absence.

Which other position they will need to address will probably depend on the position Ben Elliott takes up. If he takes up a deeper role, another winger will probably be required but if he's going to play in a wing/attacking midfield role, another defensive midfielder could be useful.

Gavin Kilkenny has been linked and he would be a more defensive option. Anjorin would play higher up if he arrived at the SCL Stadium.

Which other League One club is interested in Tino Anjorin?

It's also been reported that Portsmouth are targeting a deal for him.

The south-coast side will be expected to be competing at the top end of the table during the 2023/24 campaign, so this may be a potentially attractive destination for the 21-year-old.

However, the Royals seem to have a good relationship with the Premier League giants, with Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman and Elliot all coming to Berkshire in recent years.

The latter joined permanently - but it would be difficult to see Ruben Selles' side negotiating a permanent agreement for Anjorin.

Should Reading sign Tino Anjorin?

Anjorin has struggled with injuries and that may be a concern for Selles and other officials at the SCL Stadium.

On a loan deal though, he could be a decent addition if Elliot is going to play in a more defensive role.

It could be argued that the Royals could benefit from recruiting a more defensive-minded midfielder considering Sam Hutchinson's injury record, but Wing could play in this role and others including Tom McIntyre and Amadou Mbengue may be able to fill in there if required.

At 21, Anjorin has plenty of potential and will only grow as he wins more game time, so you feel he could be a good addition.

Ideally, the Royals would bring in a more experienced and proven player in this area. But they are working within a strict budget and a loan deal for the 21-year-old could be a reasonably cheap one for Selles' side.